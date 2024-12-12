Fruity, oaky, zesty, tart - wine is like a never-ending flavour adventure. If you're big on wine, you know how much a perfectly good bottle matters. But what if your wine isn't quite what it used to be? Does ageing always make it better? Spoiler: Nope, it's all about how you store it. Maybe you popped open a bottle, didn't finish it, and now it's just sitting there. At your next gathering, you might be staring at it, wondering, "Is this still drinkable?" Been there, done that? No worries, we've got you. Master of Wine Sonal C. Holland spilt the tea (or should we say wine?) on Instagram about the 3 red flags your wine has gone south.

Here Are 3 Easy Ways to Tell If Your Wine Has Gone Bad:

1. Check How It Looks

Start with a good look. Examine the colour and texture - does it seem a little off? Sonal says this is especially for wines that are supposed to be clear. If it looks cloudy or there's a weird film floating around, don't even think about drinking it. That cloudiness? It's a sign of bacterial activity. A great wine will always have a clean, clear appearance.

2. Give It A Sniff

Still unsure? Sniff it out. According to Sonal, this is one of the most obvious ways to figure things out. A good wine smells amazing-think fruity, floral, or oaky, depending on the type. But if it smells like chemicals or has a medicinal vibe, it's officially done for. Some bad wines even smell like straight-up vinegar. Gross, right?

3. Take A Sip (If You Dare)

Missed the visual and sniffing hints? Well, one sip will tell you everything. A wine gone bad will taste funky-like vinegar, horseradish, or caramel that's way off. If you taste any of these, say goodbye to that bottle. A good wine? It should always taste balanced and smooth, always.

How To Store Your Wine the Right Way

Wine only stays awesome if you store it properly. Here's everything you need to know to keep your bottle tasting its best:

1. Right Temperature

Temperature matters more than you think! Too warm, and your wine could age too quickly; too cold, and the flavour profile might get muted. Aim for the sweet spot of 55 degrees F (13 degrees C) for the perfect balance.

2. Keep It Horizontal

Laying the bottle on its side ensures the cork stays moist and doesn't shrink. A dry cork can let in air, which can spoil the wine. So, horizontal storage is a win-win.

3. Avoid Direct Sunlight

Sunlight is wine's worst enemy. It can mess with the wine's chemistry, making it lose its flavour or age prematurely. A cool, dark spot is where your wine wants to be.

4. Steady The Temperature

Fluctuations in temperature are just as harmful as storing it at the wrong temperature. Keep your wine in a stable environment to avoid spoilage.

5. Humidity Is Key

Ideally, keep your storage area at about 60-70% humidity. Too dry, and the cork might dry out. Too humid, and you risk mould.

6. Use A Wine Fridge If Needed

If you don't have a naturally cool, dark place to store wine, investing in a wine fridge could be your best option. It maintains the perfect conditions year-round.

7. Seal It Right After Opening

Once opened, reseal your wine tightly and store it upright in the fridge to slow down oxidation. For sparkling wines, use a proper stopper to keep the fizz intact.





Whether you're a wine pro or just starting your journey, these tips can save you from a bad sip. And, don't forget to drink responsibly. Cheers!