Wine has a love-hate relationship among people. While some dislike its bitter taste, others always find reasons to sip on it. They say the taste for wine develops over time, and once you do, there's no going back. A glass of fine white or red wine tastes great as is, but there's always room for experimentation. If you're a wine enthusiast, we are sure you must be constantly on the hunt for ideas to add more elements to it. Just like other alcohols, some incredible cocktails can be prepared with wine as well. From mulled wine and sangria to bellini and more, there are endless options out there. In this article, we'll take you through some of the most popular ones that you must try this weekend.

Here Are 5 Delicious Wine Cocktails You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Ek Bar Mulled Wine

Mulled wine is one of the most beloved wine cocktails. It is quite comforting and a must-have during the winter. Red wine is combined with spices such as cinnamon, star anise, and cloves. The addition of orange and lemon zest gives it a tangy kick of flavour. Prepare it this weekend, and enjoy it with your friends. Click here for the complete recipe for Ek Bar Mulled Wine.

2. Thai Basil Sangria

Thai basil sangria gives an interesting twist to classic sangria. It combines the aromatic flavours of basil leaves, zesty lemon and orange, and a blend of white wine and brandy. It's super refreshing and perfect to enjoy during the evenings. Garnish it with fresh basil leaves for an extra touch of elegance. Click here for the complete recipe for Thai Basil Sangria.

3. Bellini

Bellini is a popular wine-based cocktail hailing from Italy. To make it, you just need to puree fresh peaches, transfer them to a glass, and top with sparkling wine. Opt for the classic Prosecco for the best results. This drink is fruity and a great choice for those who prefer sweeter cocktails. Excited to try it out? You can find the complete recipe for Bellini here.

4. Al Higo

Another delicious wine cocktail you must try is Al Higo. Muddle fresh figs in a highball glass, and then add cranberry juice and a bit of elderflower syrup. Stir well, and top with sparkling wine. This cocktail is quite unique and will make for a pleasant change from regular wine-based cocktails. Garnish with edible flowers and enjoy. Find the complete recipe for Al Higo here.

Photo Credit: Istock

5. Blonde Sangria

Here's another sangria recipe, but this one is slightly on the sweeter side. Fill a large mug with ice cubes and put in chopped fruits such as cherries, kiwis, and lychee. Now, just pour in the white wine and top it with apple soda. You can enjoy this cocktail on a hot, sunny day during the winter season. Click here for the complete recipe for Blonde Sangria.





Which of these wine cocktails are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!