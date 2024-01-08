As enticing as it may sound to just consume the flesh, some vegetables are better off with their peels. Vegetables are an essential part of our everyday diet. They are packed with important nutrients and minerals that help us maintain a healthy body. Scraping off the skin of a vegetable is a common household practice but can deprive you of its overall nutrient density. Just like fruits, some vegetables can also be consumed with their skin. Apples, kiwis, peaches, pears, plums, etc. are a few such examples. Read on to learn more about 5 vegetables that you should never peel.

Here Are 5 vegetables you should never peel:

1. Carrot

Contrary to popular belief, carrots are not supposed to be peeled. The skin of a carrot, which is more often than not peeled, offers several nutritional advantages. It is rich in fibres and antioxidants that are beneficial for your health. This has been backed by research published in 2022 in MDPI Open Access Journals. Instead of peeling the skin off, you can just wash or scrub it nicely so that it retains its nutritional value, while also adding the necessary crunch to your side dish.

2. Potatoes

Peeling the skin of the potatoes before cooking them is a common practice in Indian households. However, it should be avoided. Potato skin is packed with vitamins, fibres and minerals which enhances the nutritional value of a dish it has been put in. A research published in January 2009 revealed that potato peels are loaded with polyphenols and glycoalkaloids, which may act as antioxidants. Roasted, mashed or baked, the rustic skin is also beneficial for supporting your digestive system and providing an amazing flavour.

3. Zucchini

Unpeeled zucchini is basically a vegetable powerful. The skin of zucchini is rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene, which provides 50 per cent of Vitamin A in a diet, backed by a research published in 2017. Whether baked, grilled or sauteed, zucchini skin enhances the flavour of the overall dish. So, the next time you cook a dish with zucchini, try not to peel its skin off but instead wash it off nicely to enjoy a nutrient-rich meal.

4. Eggplant

Aside from making baingan ka bharta, most Indian households remove the skin of eggplant before adding it to dishes. But, by not removing the skin of the eggplant, you can increase the nutritional value of the dish. As per a research published in March 2021, eggplant's skin is packed with anthocyanins– a chemical compound that may prevent inflammation and protect against type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. It also helps in transporting nutrients to your cells and facilitates blood flow.

5. Cucumber

Unpeeled cucumber is packed with nutritional perks. Cucumbers have a rich water content that will give you healthy skin. Cucumber skin is packed with fibres and antioxidants, according to a research published in 2020, that can help support a healthy digestive system. This vegetable contains Vitamin K and A which are crucial for the functioning of bones, eyes and skin. Instead of peeling off the skin, you can just wash it vigorously and increase your nutrient intake.

