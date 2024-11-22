Chaat is nothing short of a love language for us Indians. Be it tangy, spicy, or sweet, chaat has the burst of flavours that we all love. From the delightful aloo tikki chaat to the fiery papdi chaat and the zingy dahi puri, there's a chaat recipe for every mood. Now that winter is here, it is natural to long for those crunchy and flavourful bites. But what if we could get the same crunch, taste, and thrill of chaat without any (deep-fried) guilt? Here, we bring you a healthy and delicious dry fruit chaat! Packed with nutrients and super quick to make, this recipe is the perfect combination of taste and nutrition. Intrigued on how to make it? Well, you should be! Let's find out how you can make dry fruit chaat at home!





Why You Shouldn't Miss Out on Having Dry Fruit Chaat This Winter:

Since winter calls for wholesome, nourishing snacks, dry fruit chaat ticks all the boxes. Packed with energy-boosting nuts like almonds, cashews, and peanuts, this chaat is a powerhouse of healthy fats, proteins, and antioxidants, which is ideal for staying warm and active. This chaat recipe is also a great way to use dry fruits and nuts you might have lying around the house. Thanks to other crunchy additions in the recipe, this chaat dish is crunchy, flavourful, and guilt-free!

Can Dry Fruit Chaat Be Prepared In Advance?

Absolutely! You can store dry fruit chaat for later but with some tips. Since it includes roasted nuts and fresh ingredients, it is best to consume it fresh for optimal taste and texture. However, you can prepare the roasted nuts in advance and store them in an airtight container for up to a week. When you are ready to serve, just toss the nuts with fresh veggies and ingredients without any hassle.

How to Make Dry Fruit Chaat | Dry Fruit Chaat Recipe

Making dry fruit chaat at home is quick and easy. This recipe was shared by Instagram user @somewhatchef. To make this:

1. Prepare Nuts

Take a handful of almonds and cashews. Soak them in hot water for just 15 minutes. In the meantime, take a skillet and add some ghee to it. Once hot, add raw peanuts and toast for a minute. Then add the soaked almonds and cashews to the tawa and toast for another minute.

2. Add Other Ingredients

While the nuts are getting roasted, make some room on the tawa and add chopped bell peppers and boiled rajma. Mix all the ingredients well.

3. Season

To add flavour, sprinkle some chaat masala, jeera powder, and black salt in the mixture. Squeeze in some lemon juice for a tangy twist and mix all the ingredients. Garnish with roasted makhanas and pomegranate arils and enjoy!

Will you try this dry fruit chaat recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.