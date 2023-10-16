India is currently immersed in the celebrations of Sharad Navratri, a significant festival that marks the beginning of the festive season. This festival holds great importance for Hindus around the world. During these nine special days, people pray to nine different forms of Goddess Durga known as Navdurga. On all nine days, devotees wake up early, take a bath, and offer various things like milk, sugar, and fruits to the Goddess. As the nine-day Navratri festival nears its end, people celebrate Ashtami, which falls on the eighth day. Also called Mahashtami, Durga Ashtami falls in the month of Ashwin during nine days of Sharad Navratri festivities. The delicious Ashtami bhog recipes are the highlight of the day. In Bengal, Ashtami is the most important day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Date And Timings:

Sharad Navratri 2023 began on October 15, 2023. So, Durga Ashtami falls on the eighth day i.e. October 22, 2023.





Durga Ashtami 2023 Begins - 09:53 PM, Oct 21

Durga Ashtami 2023 Ends - 07:58 PM, Oct 22





Source: drikpanchang.com

Durga Ashtami 2023: Significance and Traditions That Are Followed

In many parts of the country, households perform 'Kanjak' or Kanya Puja. The ritual is performed by inviting young girls into homes and serving them ritualistic Ashtami bhog recipes consisting of halwa, poori, and chole. Some people perform the Kanjak ritual on Navami, the ninth day of Navratri.





For Bengalis, Ashtami is a crucial day in the Durga Puja festival. People put on new clothes and visit the pandals early in the morning for the pushpanjali, where they offer flowers to the goddess and indulge in traditional delicacies.

Ashtami bhog usually includes poori, chana and halwa. Image Credit: iStock

Durga Ashtami 2023: Special Ashtami 6 Bhog Recipes You Must Make

Ashtami is not just about rituals; it's also a time for enjoying delicious food with loved ones. Here are some mouthwatering recipes that make Ashtami even more special:

1. Poori:

These deep-fried bread pooris made from atta or maida are a highlight of Ashtami prasad. If you've had trouble making fluffy pooris, here's a simple recipe to help you get it right. Click here.

2. Sookhe Kale Chane:

Dry black chane, cooked without onion, tomatoes, or garlic, is a vital part of Ashtami bhog. This simple dish, with minimal spices, tastes wonderful when eaten with pooris. Click here for an easy recipe for Ashtami-special kale chane.

3. Halwa:

Halwa made from sooji (semolina) flour is a sweet treat for Ashtami. It's prepared by roasting sooji in ghee and mixing it with sugar syrup, sometimes with milk, and garnished with dry fruits like pistachios and cashew nuts. Here's a recipe for Ashtami-special sooji halwa.

4. Khichuri:

For Bengalis, khichuri is a must-have meal for the Durga Puja feast. Khichuri is a comforting dish made with gobindo bhog rice, roasted moong dal, vegetables, and ghee. It's light, aromatic, and leaves a comforting feeling. Here's a recipe for it.

5. Aloo Bhaja:

Aloo Bhaja is also a Durga Puja-special dish where potatoes are cut into circles and fried until they turn golden brown. You can also julienne the potatoes and deep-fry them for a crispy and crunchy texture.

6. Rosogolla:

Durga Puja festivities are incomplete without a sweet dose of rosogolla. The juicy treat is light, spongy, and melts in your mouth. The good news is, that you can easily make it in your kitchen. Here's a recipe for making Rosogollas.





As you observe Durga Ashtami 2023 with devotion, make sure to savour these Ashtami bhog recipes that enhance your celebration of this special day.

