Dussehra is here! After a gigantic nine-day Navratri celebration, we culminate the festivities by celebrating Dussehra on the tenth day. Also known as Vijay Dashami, this day is celebrated to honour the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. People come together to celebrate this festival by burning down the effigy of Ravana. Like most Indian festivals, food is a big part of Dussehra festival. If you have been wondering what kind of snacks will suit this auspicious occasion, then we have got you covered! We have shortlisted some popular snacks you can prepare for this Dussehra.





Also Read: Dussehra 2022: Date, Time And Significance Of Dashami; 5 Sweets To Celebrate The Festival

Here Are 5 Snacks You Can Enjoy For Dussehra:

1. Chikki - Our Recommendation

The chikki is a classic Dussehra snack, often enjoyed around the bonfire! The most popular chikki is the peanut chikki and it is very easy to make. You just need peanuts, jaggery and ghee and you can enjoy homemade chikki!

Click here for the full recipe for Chikki.

2. Popcorn

Another popular Dussehra snack is popcorn! Freshly popped corn kernels are snacked on during the burning of the Ravana. Preparing popcorn at home is quite easy and self-explanatory. You can also enjoy different varieties of flavoured popcorn for the occasion.





Click here for the full recipe for Popcorn.

3. Pakoda

Who doesn't love pakodas?! Be it cold winter or a rainy day, we always enjoy snacking on a plate full of hot and crispy pakodas. Also, paneer, gobhi, pyaaz, and more - all these vegetables can be turned into delicious pakodas





Click here for the full recipe of Pakoda.

4. Samosa

Synonymous with chai, samosa is one Indian snack loved by people of all ages. Crispy on the outside and masaledaar on the inside, samosa is a truly delicious treat! You can enjoy the samosa with pudina chutney, ketchup or imili chutney.





Click here for the full recipe for Samosa.

5. Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki is an extremely popular street snack in Delhi. Boiled potatoes are mashed together with hot spices and shaped into tikki that are fried to a crisp. You can enjoy the tikki as it is, or make a chaat by serving it with yoghurt and chutney.





Click here for the full recipe of Aloo Tikki.





Try out these snacks for Dussehra and let us know in the comments section below which one is your favourite.