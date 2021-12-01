With winter comes an array of delicious snacks that make us want to curl up in a blanket and enjoy them with our friends and family. One such scrumptious winter snack is the chikki. With jaggery, nuts and ghee, this sweet and crunchy brittle is loved in all parts of the country! The chikki is known by many names in India: in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the chikki is known as 'layiya patti', in the Sindh region it is called 'layee or lai' and in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh it's known as 'palli patti'. This snack is so common in the winter that you can easily find a variety of chikkis in every other local store. We have found a way to make these delicious varieties of chikkis at home. Now, you don't need to run to the store every time you crave chikki.





Here Are 7 Delicious Chikki Recipes For You Try:

1. Peanut Ki Chikki

This classic peanut snack is made of peanuts, jaggery and ghee is a winter delight! This peanut ki chikki is specially made during the festivals like Lohri, Pongal and Maker Sankranti.





Click here for the recipe of Peanut Ki Chikki.

2. Til Ki Chikki

Made with the goodness of sesame seed, til ki chikki is another delicious chikki recipe that is super easy to make! The added benefit is that you can store the ready chikki for months.





Click here for the recipe of Til Ki Chikki.

3. Dry Fruit Chikki

If you love dry fruits as much as we do, then this chikki recipe is for you. With the deliciousness of the classic dry fruits like almonds, cashew, walnuts and peanuts, this chikki makes for a delicious snack.





Click here for the recipe for Dry Fruit Chikki.

4. Chana Dal Chikki

Chana dal is a versatile and healthy lentil that makes delicious snacks and now we have an easy chikki recipe that would make for a scrumptious winter snack.





Click here for the recipe of Chana Dal Chikki.

5. Makhana Chikki

With this recipe, we have found a way to make the chikki healthy! This recipe is made of makhana, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dates, honey and peanut butter.





Click here for the recipe of Makhana Chikki.

6. Gulab Badam Chikki

The aromatic flavour of rose combined with the crunchiness of the almonds gives a wholesome and delicious chikki. This chikki will pair well with the evening tea.





Click here for the recipe of Gulab Badam Chikki.

7. Ramadan Ki Chikki

This Ramadan chikki is only made of Ramadan, jaggery and water to give a wholesome snack. Ramadan is also known as amaranth, this chikki is filled with the healthy goodness of this seed.





Click here for the recipe of Ramadan Ki Chikki.





