The months-long lockdown days are finally over and we are gradually getting back to normalcy. Schools and offices are getting opened; meaning, it is time to prepare lunch box for work and school. Let's agree, deciding on what to carry for lunch can be quite tedious, especially after being out of practice for almost two years. This is why, now-a-days, we are in constant search for quick and easy recipes that we can whip up in no time and carry easily in tiffin containers. During our research, we came across a video that demonstrates how to make quick meals with leftover rice, that too in just five minutes. Sounds perfect; isn't it?





We tried each of these recipes and hence thought of sharing it with you. These recipes are shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipes.

Left Over Rice Recipes: Here're 6 Lunch Box Recipes That Can Be Prepared In 5 Minutes:

1. Matar Paneer Fried Rice:

To make this dish, we need boiled rice, ghee, paneer, green peas, onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, bay leaves, black pepper, cloves, cardamom, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, garam masala and salt to taste.





All you need to do is temper the spices in ghee, saute green chillies and onion in it, add rice, fried, garam masala and salt and mix everything together.

2. Onion Rice:

To make this dish, we need boiled rice, ghee, cumin seeds, ginger, green chilli, curry leaves, chopped onion, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper powder, coriander.





To make this dish, heat ghee and add the spices. Then add ginger, chilli, onion and curry leaves and salt and cook everything together. Add rice, mix and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

3. Schezwan Fried Rice:

To make this dish, we need rice, oil, ginger, garlic, onion, green chilli, French beans, capsicum, cabbage, carrot, salt, black pepper and of course, Schezwan sauce.





Start with heating oil and frying the veggies. Then add salt, black pepper and schezwan sauce and mix everything well. Add rice to it and mix; and finally, garnish with chopped spring onions. You get an incredibly delicious dish ready in no time.

4. Vegetable Pulao:

To make this dish, we need rice, ghee, bay leaf, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin seeds, onion, green chilli, ginger, cauliflower, carrot, capsicum, French beans, green peas, salt, garam masala and coriander leaves.





Heat ghee and temper spices in it. Then add veggies and cook with salt. Add rice, garam masala, ghee, mix everything and veg pulao is ready to be relised.





5. Curd Rice:

Traditionally referred to as Thayir Sadam, this dish needs rice, curd, salt, oil, mustard, cumin seems, white gram, curry leaves, hing, ginger, cashew nut, green chilli, onion, red chilli and coriander.





All you need to do is mix curd and rice and add tempered spices to it. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

6. Chana Dal Pulao:

To make this dish, we need rice, ghee, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, bay leaf, cloves, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, onion, red chilli, green chilli, ginger-garlic pasted, potatoes, Bengal gram, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, salt, tamarind juice and chopped coriander.





Although it looks like elaborate ingredients, but fret not; this recipe is just so simple. All you need to do is cook all the ingredients in a pressure cooker, add rice, water and pressure cook on low flame, until one whistle. That's it. The rice is ready to be relished.





Watch the detailed video of lunch box recipes below:

















Try them all and let us know which one you liked the most.



