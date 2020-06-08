Easy Mexican Recipe: Make Simple Mushroom Quesadillas At Home With Common Kitchen Ingredients

Mexican quesadilla with cheesy mushroom filling is a delightful meal.

If you want to explore different cuisines other than yours, start off with Mexican cuisine. It offers a range of delicious foods that are spicy just like our Indian food, and full of healthy veggies, nuts and whole grains. Since they are also easy to make and use common foods known to us, widen your culinary experiences with some easy Mexican meals. Tacos, burrito, quesadillas, and enchiladas - only these names sound unfamiliar, the foods that they are made of are pretty well-known to us. To get started, try this quick and easy mushroom quesadilla, for which, you won't have to plan a trip to grocery store. Use ingredients available in your kitchen and churn out a mind-blowing Mexican feat.





Quesadillas wrap is actually tortilla wraps that you can get everywhere in your city. In case you can't find it, you can easily make it at home with this tortilla wrap recipe. Once, you have arranged the quesadilla wrap, get down to making simple mushroom filing.





Mushroom quesadilla recipe -

(For 2 quesadilla wraps)





Ingredients -





1 cup mushroom





1 onion, chopped





1 tsp ginger





1 tsp garlic paste





Salt and black pepper to taste





1 tsp oregano





1 tsp chilli flakes





1 cheese slice





1 tsp sooji





Method - Wash mushrooms and chop them. Saute onion, when it turns pink, add garlic and ginger, and saute till the raw small of ginger and garlic goes away. Then, add chopped mushrooms, salt, black pepper, oregano and chilli flakes and cook mushrooms (6-7 minutes). Add sooji and roast for 1-2 minutes.





Remember, mushrooms don't take much time to cook, and overcooking them will make them chewy instead of soft.





Place the mushroom filling in one half of the wrap and place half cheese slice over it. Close the wrap, secure the ends by pressing it firmly, and grill or toast it. Repeat the same with the other tortilla. Make sure the quesadillas turn out be crusty. Cut each quesadilla into two parts, triangular in shape, and serve with Mexican salsa sauce and curd dip.





For curd dip - Add juice of half a lemon in 1 bowl of hung card. Add salt and black pepper, mix well and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.





For salsa sauce - Blanch tomatoes, remove their peel. Crush the tomatoes, add lemon juice, salt, chilli flakes, minced garlic, vinegar, green chillies and lots of coriander leaves.







