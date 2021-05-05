Paratha is a quintessential Indian breakfast that can never go out of style. It will always be favoured over pancakes, cereals and sandwiches. Aloo paratha, paneer paratha, gobhi paratha and other such veggie-loaded rotis make for the perfect dish to go with curd, achaar and a cup of tea. But many people like to pair their sabzis in lunch or dinner too with a filled paratha. Ever tried it? We suggest you must. Of course, with sabzi, you probably won't like a veggie-filled paratha, so try something basic like onion paratha, pudina paratha, chilli paratha or garlic paratha.



To help you out, we have a recipe of an amazing paratha with double magic of onion and garlic. These two common foods make a great pair in imparting robust flavours in almost all our meals. So expect this paratha to taste terrific and complement any dish you want to pair it with. Whether it is veg-special paneer sabzi or meaty butter chicken, onion garlic paratha will only enhance your meal.



This onion garlic paratha is super easy to make. This recipe suggests roasting onions and garlic for a couple of minutes before filling in the paratha to get rid of the raw smell of garlic. But if you want to skip this step, you can, and stuff in the mixture directly into your paratha.



Easy Onion-Garlic Paratha Recipe:

Click here to view the detailed recipe of onion-garlic paratha.



