Let's admit it, it is hard to pass by a doughnut shop without wanting to try those lovely colourful treats on display. Doughnut is kind of a fluffy bread that is topped with yummy chocolate dressing or castor sugar. Some people also use food colouring to make it look more appealing. It is typically of a round shape and is hollowed out from the centre. A hit among both kids and adults, doughnuts are actually pretty easy to make at home, and food vlogger and YouTuber Alpa has figured out a way to make it without yeast, eggs or oven! Impressive, right?

Here's what you need to do.

(Also Read: 11 Best Summer Dessert Recipes | Dessert Recipes)

1. Add vinegar or lime juice in milk. Mix it and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

2. Take maida in a large mixing bowl. Add grated nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, powdered sugar and a pinch of salt. Give all these dry ingredients a good mix.

3. Once mixed, make a cavity in the centre and pour some melted butter. Give everything a good mix.

4. Once the butter and the flour is nicely mixed, add the milk-vinegar mixture to the flour. Mix everything till you make a fine dough.

5. Transfer the dough on a flat surface and knead it until it is nice and soft.

6. Keep the dough in a greased bowl, cover it up and let it rest for an hour.

7. Once the dough is well-rested take it out on a flat surface. Divide the dough in two parts, and keep one part aside in a bowl.

8. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour on a flat surface, pull out a chunk from the dough and roll it flat till you get a thick roti.

9. Take a doughnut cutter and cut out your doughnuts from the dough. You can use a simple bowl to cut out your desired shapes.

10. Heat oil, and fry the doughnuts on low flame. Cook them till they are nice and golden. Transfer them to a plate.

11. Now it is time to decorate the doughnut. Take the doughnuts and dip them in melted chocolate and throw in some sprinkles on top. You can also use melted white chocolate to make some quirky, contrasting designs.

If you do not have any chocolate you can simply run the doughnuts over a bowl of powdered sugar. How to make powdered sugar at home? Take your regular sugar and give it a good churn in a mixer.

You can find the detailed recipe with ingredients on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Here's the link.

(Also Read: TikTok's Viral Mini Doughnut Cereal Trend Is The Ultimate Delight For Kids)