Eid 2019: Date, Timings Of Moon Sighting, Foods To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

The holy month of Ramadan 2019 is coming to an end and Muslims around the globe are getting ready to celebrate Eid-al-fitr, which is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast". Eid 2019 may be celebrated on different dates in different parts of the world, depending on when the Moon will be sighted. Every year, the dates of Eid-ul-fitr change, depending on the phases of the Moon. The Muslim calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Eid-ul-fitr marks the end of the month of long fasts, which are typically observed from dawn to dusk. During Ramadan, fasting or observing the Roza begins daily with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhur and ends with a post-sunset meal called Iftar.





Eid 2019: Moon Sighting Date And Timing

The UAE today declared Tuesday or June 4, 2019 as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations and the same date also marks the beginning of Eid celebrations in India. The Ramadan fasting will end with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky, the timings for which may vary and haven't been confirmed yet. If the moon is not sighted today, then the celebrations are held on the next day. June 4th marks the 30th day of Ramadan as per Islamic calendar, which is why Eid 2019 is going to be celebrated today, which also marks the first day of the month of Shawwal.

Eid 2019: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin today





The day is typically marked by offering specific Islamic prayers or salat, which consist of two units or rakats and which are offered in an open field or a hall. The prayers are offered in congregation and before the prayers are offered, Muslims offer money and alms to the poor as charity. The prayer rituals may vary depending on the country where Eid is being celebrated.





Eid 2019: Foods To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

It is believed that fasting is forbidden on the day of fasting and therefore, most Muslim households prepare for the Eid-ul-Fitr fasts by making a lavish feast consisting of rich and delicious food and desserts. The sweets or desserts have a special place on the Eid-ul-Fitr menu as the festival is also known as "meethi Eid" or "sweet Eid". From breakfast to dinner, Muslims often include sweet dishes in all three meals of the day, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.





Eid 2019: Sweets or desserts have a special place on the Eid-ul-Fitr menu





Some of the common ingredients used in preparing these sweet dishes include dates, nuts like pistachios, almonds and walnuts, vermicelli or seviya, milk and ghee, sugar syrup etc. Sweet meats like sheer khurma and zarda pulao, baklava, various types of barfis or sweet cakes, jalebis and gulab jamuns are sold and prepared in homes, on the day of Eid.





Eid Mubarak 2019!