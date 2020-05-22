Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: Make Mealability Restaurant's Special Rogan Josh At Home For Eid Celebration

Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: Rogan josh (or roghan ghosht) is touted as the signature dish of Kashmir

It is a slow cooked red meat-based dish

Make Eid-Al-Fitr 2020 special with Kashmiri rogan josh recipe

Eid-Al-Fitr is around the corner and like any other fetival; food plays a major role in the celebration of this festival too. However, due to lockdown and social distancing situation in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, this year, Eid celebration may not have the special 'dawat' that brings friends and relatives together for a gala meal. Don't get upset, we have something special to cheer you up! Here's the recipe of the very popular rogan josh from the kitchen of Kashmiri special restaurant Mealability that may help you to put up a special meal for yourself and your family to celebrate Eid. Check out the recipe video where Chef Sanjay Raina shows a step-by-step method for preparing the Mealability's special rogan josh.





Watch: The Recipe Video For Kashmiri-Style Rogan Josh

Rogan josh (or roghan ghosht) is touted as the signature dish of Kashmir. It is a slow cooked red meat-based dish with an aromatic curry, made with several flavourful spices like red chilli powder, fennel powder, ginger powder, cumin powder, dried fenugreek leaves, brown cardamom powder, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves and cloves.





Here's The Written Recipe Of Rogan Josh For You:

Ingredients:

1 kg fresh mutton





4 tbsp oil





2 tsp red chili powder





1 tsp fennel powder





1 tsp ginger powder





1 tsp cumin powder





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tsp brown cardamom powder





3 green cardamoms





2-3 brown cardamoms





2 cinnamon sticks





2 bay leaves





4-5 cloves





1 cup water





Salt to taste





Oil for frying





Method:

In a pan heat the oil. Add chunks of mutton pieces and fry them until turned golden brown.





In another pan, add 4 tbsp of oil and add black cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green cardamoms, bay leaves and red chili powder.





Stir the spices on low flame.





Add chunks of fried mutton over the masala mix.





Stir the meat with masala on low flame, add salt, add garam masala, brown cardamom powder, cumin powder, ginger powder, fennel powder, dried fenugreek leaves over the meat.





Pour water and mix everything well. Cover the pan with a lid for 20 minutes and let it cook in pressure.





Rogan josh is one dish that goes with almost every form of rice and roti. Be it with naan, paratha or jeera rice or pulav, this dish makes every meal special.





Eid Mubarak 2020!