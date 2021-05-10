As the Holy month of Ramadan is drawing towards an end, the Muslim community across the world is gearing up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals - Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe two types of Eid in a year - Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is basically the festival of breaking the fast (Roza) and marks the end of 'Ramzan ka Mahina'. The festival falls on the first day of 'Shawwal', the tenth month of the Islamic calendar (Hijri). However, the date of Eid al-Fitr is decided on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities; hence the date of Eid varies every year, from place to place.

When Is Eid al-Fitr in India? Date And Significance:

This year, Eid al-Fitr in India will begin in the evening of May 13, 2021, and end in the evening of May 14, 2021. As it culminates the Holy month of Ramzan, no Muslim is permitted to fast on this day. In fact, during, Eid friends and family get together and exchange foods, gifts etc. The young ones are given 'Eidi' by their elders.





Eid al-Fitr is also popularly called 'Meethi Eid', and sweets (especially sewaiyan) play an important role in the celebrations. People prepare various types of desserts on this day and distribute them among their close ones. However, due to the current situation, people are refraining from gathering and meeting in groups. But this doesn't mean that there will be any compromise on the celebrations. Let's double the celebrations with some delectable desserts on this Meethi Eid. You can prepare these delicacies at home and celebrate the festival with family, while being safe.

Also Read: 4 Mouth Watering Eid Recipes To Celebrate In India

Eid al-Fitr Special: 5 Types Of Desserts That You Must Not Miss During Meethi Eid:

1. Sewaiyan:





Ghee roasted vermicelli, cooked with milk, khoya, dry fruits etc - sewaiyan is just irresistible. You can either keep it liquid-y like kheer or have a halwa-like consistency. Considering its popularity, we bring the recipe of Awadhi-style Kimami Sewaiyan that also includes the goodness of makhana and desiccated coconut in it. You must give it a try. Click here for the recipe.





2. Sheer Khurma:





A Persian word, Sheer Khurma literally translates to 'milk and dates'. It is basically a type of vermicelli pudding that is extensively prepared in Muslim households for 'Iftar' and Eid-al-Fitr. You may add dates, dry fruits, saffron etc to elevate the flavour. Let's take a look at the recipe.





3. Phirni:





It won't be an exaggeration to say that phirni defines comfort for many. Loaded with sweetness and enriched with broken rice cooked in the goodness of milk, nuts, fruits and aromatic agents like kewra or saffron, phirni can easily be called the undisputed winner on any dinner table. We found 5 types of phirni recipes for you to try this Eid. Click here to know more.





Also Read: The Significance of Preparing Seviyan Kheer





4. Shahi Tukda:





If you ask us, we just love how this Mughlai-style bread pudding melts in your mouth in no time. It is basically small pieces of bread, fried and then dipped in condensed milk, infused with a hint of cardamom. You may include dry fruits to add a nutty flavour and crunchy texture to the dish. Sounds delicious, right? Here is the recipe for you to try.





5. Kulfi:





How about ending your Eid feast with some chilled and creamy kulfis? Since Meethi Eid falls at the peak of summer, kulfis make a perfect dessert after a lavish meal. Here we bring you a list of six delicious kulfis that you can make at home in no time. Click here for the recipes.





Eid 2021 Mubarak, everyone!









