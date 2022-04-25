As the Holy month of Ramzan is gradually coming to an end, the Muslim community across the world is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr soon. Also referred to as Meethi Eid, it marks the end of Roza (fasting), which is observed for one whole month during Ramadan. This is why, it is also marked as the festival of breaking fast. Every year, Meethi Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. As per experts, this does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. This is why the date of Eid varies every year.

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: When Is Meethi Eid In India | Date, Time And Significance:

This year, Meethi Eid (or Eid Al-Fitr) is expected to begin in the evening of May 2, 2022 and will culminate in the evening of May 3, 2022. As mentioned earlier, Ramzan Eid is referred to as the festival of breaking the fast. Hence, food (especially dessert) plays a major role in the whole celebration. On this day, friends and family gather together to greet each other, exchange gifts and Eidi and enjoy a lavish feast together.





If you too are planning to host a Eid party this year, then time is here to plan the menu for the feast. Feeling confused? Fret not, as always we have got your back. We have curated a list of traditional Eid-special recipes that will double the festive vibe for you in the most indulgent way. Take a look.

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: Here're 5 Traditional Meethi Eid-Special Recipes For You:

Rose Sharbat:





A popular drink consumed during Eid, rose sharbat is aromatic, refreshing and helps you give a flavourful start to the feast. You can always buy a bottle of rose syrup and prepare the cooler, but we suggest try making it from the scratch. The homemade rose sharbat tastes oh-so-delicious. All you need are sugar syrup, rose petals and flavours, rose essence and milk. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Mutton Shami Kebab:





Can you imagine a feast without some delectable kebabs? We can't. This is why, we bring juicy and succulent mutton shami kebab recipe for you. It is spicy, soft and melts in your mouth in just no time. Click here for the recipe. We also bring you some other mutton-based kebab recipes that instantly tug at the heartstrings. Click here for the recipe.





Biryani:





Another must-have dish, biryani spells indulgence. Aromatic rice mixed with spices and juicy meat pieces, biryani is loved by one and all. What we enjoy the most is the variations in the recipe - every region in India has unique biryani recipes to offer. Considering this, we bring you some of the most popular biryani recipes from across India. Give it a try. Click here for the recipes.

Kimami Sewaiyan:





It won't be an exaggeration to say that Meethi Eid remains incomplete without kimami sewaiyan. Packed with the goodness of makhana, almonds, coconut, cashew, raisins cooked with milk, khoya, sugar and vermicelli, this dessert tastes oh-so-delicious. Click here for the classic kimami sewaiyan recipe.





Phirni:





A classic Eid recipe, phirni is kheer with a thicker consistency, made with broken rice. Here we bring rose-saffron phirni recipe that is the perfect sweet way to make your festival yet more special. Click here for rose-saffron phirni recipe.





Prepare these classic dishes this Meethi Eid and make your celebration an indulgent affair.





Eid Al-Fitr 2022 Mubarak, everyone!