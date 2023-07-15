Crispy masala dosa, a tangy bowl of sambhar, and an array of delectable chutneys - This iconic meal has captured the hearts and taste buds of people not just in India but worldwide. While we often relish this exquisite feast in restaurants, attempting to recreate it at home may seem intimidating. But if you know the right process and steps, you too can enjoy the magic of a traditional South Indian meal in the comfort of your own home. The combination of masala dosa, sambhar, and coconut chutney is a culinary masterpiece that has captivated food lovers for generations. Let's see how you can easily make this meal at home.





Also Read: 5 Classic South Indian Food Combinations We All Love





Food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shared a video demonstrating a simple way to create it in no time. She posted the video on her YouTube channel and we took notes.

How To Make Masala Dosa-Sambhar-Coconut Chutney Meal At Home:

For aloo filling: Take Boiled potatoes and cut them into cubes. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, red chillies, hing, curry leaves, and chopped onions. Saute onions till brown. Add boiled water and roasted peanuts, and add some water to cook.





For sambhar: Boil arhar dal, add vegetables like drumsticks, pumpkin, brinjal and capsicum, and boil again. In a separate pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, onions, and sambhar powder and add the dal and vegetables. Boil with some water. Add tamarind paste, coriander leaves and curry leaves. Sambhar is done.





For coconut chutney: Use roasted chana dal, chopped coconut, salt, green chillies, and yoghurt and grind it. Make tempering of mustard seeds and hing and pour over the chutney.





Also Read: 5 South Indian Chutney Recipes You Must Try





Now make masala dosa: This iconic delicacy is a rice and lentil crepe, known for its thin, crispy texture. Preparing the perfect dosa batter may seem like a daunting task, but it's simpler than you might think. You can use homemade fermented batter or readymade mix. Take urad dal and rice (1:3 ratio), soak in water separately for at least 6-7 hours and grind separately. Then combine them and let the batter ferment overnight.





Stuff the dosa with the aloo filling, pair it with sambhar and coconut chutney and enjoy a wholesome South Indian meal at home.