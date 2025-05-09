Mother's Day 2025 - happening on Sunday, May 11, 2025 - is one of the most special days of the year. It is a moment to celebrate the woman who raised you with love, patience, and warmth - whether you call her mom, maa, mama, mommy, amma, ammi, mummy, mumma, aai or anything else that feels like home. There are so many ways to make her feel amazing: you could make a DIY card like you did in school, pick something nice from your salary, or (our personal favourite) cook her a lovely dinner. Food is one of the real ways to show love, and honestly, Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to go all in.

How To Plan A Wholesome Mother's Day Dinner At Home:

1. Give Your Home A Restaurant Feel

Turn your home into a little cosy restaurant she will love. Clear up the space, lay the table with flowers, light some candles, and throw in a few cute extras like balloons. Put on music she enjoys for a feel-good, warm vibe throughout the evening.





2. Cook What She Loves Most

Few things say "I love you" louder than cooking her favourite meal. Make a dinner menu with all her go-to dishes - from drinks and starters to mains and something sweet. If you are short on time, pick one dish for each course - just make sure it is something she genuinely loves. Here are some great recipes for appetisers, cocktails, mains, and desserts to try out.

3. Try Her Own Recipes

If you have picked up any of her cooking tricks, now is a good time to show her. Try making one of her signature dishes the way she does it. You can even make it fun - serve it and ask her to score you like it is a MasterChef round.





Photo: Pexels

4. Add Entertainment She Actually Likes

A good meal hits harder with entertainment she enjoys. Think about what your mum loves. Maybe she enjoys old-school Kishore Kumar hits? A karaoke session? A good laugh watching comedy? A film with her favourite hero? Maybe dancing to old favourites or playing board games? Whatever she loves - build the night around that.





5. Go All Out With The Pampering

This day is about her - so do not hold back. She might say, "You did not have to do all this," but this is your moment to spoil her a little. Whether that means serving her dinner like she is at a five-star hotel, making her sit down and chill, or raising a toast just for her, make sure she feels like the absolute centre of everything.





These small things can make your Mother's Day celebration at home feel really special. You can change up the details, but honestly, your time, effort and love are the most meaningful part of it all. Wishing you and your mum a lovely, happy Mother's Day 2025!