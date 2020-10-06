Ever Tried Aloo Kababs? This Simple Vegetarian Treat Is The Ultimate Party-Starter

Potatoes are an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine

Let's admit it, potato is like that multi-talented kid who is bound to ace in every competition that ever-existed. Whether you are cooking something easy and quick or planning something lavish and decadent, potatoes would make for a stellar addition in any preparation. Moreover, potatoes also help add more edge to other curries that on their own may not find many takers. In Kolkata, potatoes are even added to biryani to give the meaty delicacy a more flavourful spin! Guess, we are super obsessed with potatoes, but its versatility does not let us look elsewhere. One of our recent favourite potato recipes is this aloo kebab. Made with simple ingredients like potatoes, garlic, ginger, hung curd, chilli flakes, besan, red chilli powder and other select spices, this starter recipe is sure to be the talking point of your spread.





The soft kebabs are a hit among all age groups. You can have them as is or pair it with any cool dip of your choice. We are personally biased towards barbecue sauce or mint and coriander chutney.





Aloo Kebab Recipe:





To make these kebabs, mix all dry ingredients together until well-combined. Then add curd, lemon juice, ginger paste, chopped garlic and mustard oil. Mix well. Marinate your potatoes in this mix until well-coated and refrigerate for at least one to two hours. Skewer them and grill until potatoes are well-cooked. Serve with diced onions and a hint of lemon juice.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of aloo kebab.





This crispy treat is an absolute show-stopper and if you have a party coming up and you are feeling some amount of jitter. Try these aloo kebabs and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









