Goa is undoubtedly one of the best places to go on a trip, whether you are travelling solo, with friends, with your partner, or with your family. When it comes to family trips to Goa, you can play together at the beach, watch dreamy sunsets, build sandcastles, go shopping for boho accessories and most importantly, enjoy delicious food. Are you looking for restaurants and cafes that offer lip-smacking dishes and are perfect for families? Look no further, we have hand-picked some great recommendations across North Goa, South Goa and Panjim. Take a look!

Here Are Some Wonderful Cafes And Restaurants For Family Dining In Goa:

North Goa

1. Pousada By The Beach

If you are looking for a popular spot, you have got to visit this wonderful place that has hosted several Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, and many more! The place is perfect for having lunch with your family where you can enjoy delicious seafood-centric dishes in a rustic, beachfront setting. Enjoy the sea view, great food and friendly hospitality at this restaurant.

Where: Holiday St, Gauravaddo, Calangute, Goa

When: 11am-8pm

2. Piccola Roma

Kids may not be a big fan of seafood or local dishes, but will always be happy at the sight of cheesy pizzas and pasta. Take them to this restaurant that serves Authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas, and pasta that your kids will love while you can also enjoy Italian wine and cocktails.

Where: Chapora Road, Near Bharat Petrol Pump, Vagator, Goa

When: 9am-11pm

3. Artjuna

Artjuna is a lively and vibrant restaurant, perfect for the evening time when you can enjoy some delicious snacks, while the kids can also play in small sand pits. Here you can relax and enjoy coffee, pizzas, cocktails, sandwiches and more. Originally established as a small family-run cafe, over the years it has developed into a trendy place: an outdoor Mediterranean restaurant with a bakery, a lifestyle shop, a large events and workshop area and a kids' playground.

Where: 940, Market Rd, Monteiro Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

When: 7:30am-10:30pm

4. Baba Au Rhum Cafe (New)

A gorgeous European restaurant that is also an in-house bakery, French cafe, and pizzeria, this is another great place to spend the evening with your kids and enjoy mind-blowing food. You can also play board games like Ludo here and order from a variety of shakes, coffees, sandwiches, pasta, bagels and more!

Where: H. No 167, 1, Anjuna, Vagator, Goa

When: 9am-10pm (Wednesday Closed)

South Goa

1. Mike's Place

Mike's Place has a relaxing, inviting and laid-back charm. It is a family-friendly restaurant with a good crowd, spacious seating and a good Goan vibe. The menu at Mike's Place is a delightful mix of Goan specialities, fresh seafood, and international favourites.

Where: Opp Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort Cavelossim, Mobor Beach, Goa

When: 8:30am - 11pm

2. The Farmhouse Bar and Bistro

The restaurant serves local specialities in a rustic location with a lake, covered open-air seating, and live music. The place serves delicious North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Goan cuisines. It is the perfect place for large groups and families and there is plenty of space for kids to run around and play. The restaurant also offers its guests the opportunity to fish in their nearby pond and turn it into a delicious meal. The place is perfect for dinner with candescent lanterns. Reservations are required.

Where: Varca - Margao Rd, Benaulim, Goa

When: 12:30-3:30 pm, 7:30-11:30 pm (Monday closed)

3. Martin's Corner

Martin's Corner serves Indian and Chinese staples, including seafood, and North and South Indian delicacies, served in a vibrant open-air pavilion with a bar. The restaurant also serves Continental dishes, prepared using fresh and local ingredients. Located in a relatively isolated area, Martin's Corner is perfect for those looking for a relaxing meal away from crowded places. Guests can also enjoy live music and karaoke. The bibinca (a traditional local Goan dessert) served at Martin's Corner is highly recommended. The place is great for families with children.

Where: 69, Binwaddo, Betalbatim, Goa

When: 11:30 am-4 pm, 6:30-11:30 pm

4. Zeebop

Zeebop by the Sea Is a leafy beach restaurant surrounded by coconut palm trees, close to the Colva beach. Zeebop's multi-cuisine menu includes Indian, Goan, Continental, Tandoor and Seafood dishes. They boast of a menu of freshly caught seafood prepared in classic South Indian style. It is a nice place to come with your family and have a great evening.

Where: Pereira Waddo, Utarda, Goa

When: 10am-11pm

Panjim

1. Masak By Tato's

Masak is a good place for fine dining with your family. The restaurant comes from the legacy of Tato's (since 1913 in Goa). The place serves delicious food and has a warm ambience, perfect for family dinners. They serve fresh and mouthwatering Goan seafood, tantalizing mains, and creative cocktails.

Where: Gera Imperium 1, Patto Plaza, Patto Centre, Panaji, Goa

When: 12-3:30pm, 7-11pm

2. The Fisherman's Wharf

This is a wonderful restaurant for family dining with a kid's playground for the little ones. Here you can enjoy traditional Goan delicacies and watch the boats go past while you enjoy your meal. For a delightful and delicious lunch or dinner, try this place that has a great ambience and yummy food. The restaurant has an Indo-Portuguese style and serves multiple cuisines. They also have live music and a covered terrace.

Where: House No 13, 139, 18th June Rd, beside Taj Vivanta, Campal, Panaji, Goa

When: 12-11pm

3. Cafe Bhonsle

This cafe has been in Panjim for more than 100 years and is a must-try spot for delicious breakfast. Try their melt-in-mouth sweet buns and the flavourful Goan samosa for breakfast. The food is local and comforting. Options are available for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Where: 403, Cunha Rivara Rd, near National Theater, Altinho, Panaji, Goa

When: 7am - 10pm

Whenever in Goa with your family, don't forget to check out these amazing restaurants and delightful cafes.