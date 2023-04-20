Who doesn't love a colourful salad with a flavourful dressing? Salads are widely considered a 'healthy food,' but that doesn't mean they can't be delicious. Nowadays, we can choose from a variety of regional and international salad recipes to bring some variety to our plates. If you haven't tried it already, we highly recommend Fattoush, a Lebanese veggie salad. It is made using refreshing ingredients that are a great choice, especially in summer. But there's another reason why you should try it: Fattoush has actually been named one of the top 10 salads in the entire world. Now, you really cannot afford to miss out on it!

Key Takeaways From Taste Atlas's Salad Rankings for 2023

Taste Atlas, a travel and food guide platform, recently released its list of the 'Best Salads of the World.' According to their current ranking, Fattoush occupies the 9th place. Dakos, a salad from Greece has topped the list, followed by Shopska Salad from Bulgaria and Mechouia Salad from Tunisia. In general, Greece leads the list, with 6 salads in the top 50. At the 30th place, you may recognise Tabbouleh, which is another Lebanese salad. Both Tabbouleh and Fattoush can be easily prepared at home. Here's a recipe for the latter:

How To Make Fattoush Salad At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Lebanese Fattoush Salad

Fattoush salad contains simple veggies and refreshing flavours. Photo Credit: Pixabay

What you need:

Fattoush typically contains veggies like lettuce, radish, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. But what makes it extra delicious are small pieces of pita bread that are mixed into the salad after being toasted or fried. Mint, parsley and sumac lend the salad its distinctive flavour, along with a dressing made using lemon juice, olive oil and pomegranate molasses. This is the most authentic version of the vinaigrette. However, you can also simplify it according to the ingredients you have.

How To Prepare:

Cut pita bread into triangles, drizzle them with olive oil and bake/ toast them until they turn crisp. To make the dressing, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, sumac and vinegar (or substitute with pomegranate syrup). You can also add chopped garlic cloves for extra flavour. Set aside. Chop the veggies as required and mix them in a large bowl. Add mint and parsley and then pour the dressing. Toss well. Add the pita chips and mix again. Enjoy fresh!





You can watch how to make a simple version of Fattoush salad below:











With its yummy flavours and crunchy texture, this salad might just become your new favourite. Try preparing it soon!