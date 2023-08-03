August has kicked off with a bang! Most of us have already started planning all the things we'll be doing this month. For foodies, nothing quite compares to the satisfaction of exploring different foods. If you're one of them, we have some exciting news for you. This month, a number of food festivals will be happening all over the country. You can indulge in mouth-watering delicacies along with zesty drinks and music. What else would a foodie want? If you too wish to explore the foodie inside you, we have collated a list of the best ones taking place down below. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure with your friends and family.

Here Are Some Food Festivals To Enjoy In August 2023:

1. The Kashmiri Rhapsody

Get ready to indulge in a unique dining experience that celebrates the rich traditions of Kashmir through two of its most significant cuisines: the Kashmiri Pandit and Wazwaan. 'The Kashmiri Rhapsody' is presented in collaboration with Chef Nalini and Surender Sadhu of Matamaal, India's most sought-after Kashmiri cuisine experts. Embark on this gastronomic expedition and indulge your senses with the finest Pandit delicacies, such as Mutton Yakhni, Gaad Nadur with Mooli, Rogan Josh, and Dum Aloo, all prepared using traditional Kashmiri spices and cooking techniques.

What: The Kashmiri Rhapsody

Where: Riwaz, Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru

When: 2nd August - 10th August 2023

2. Bao-ssum Monsoon Festival

Ironhill welcomes you to the Bao-ssum Fest in Bengaluru to meet the August monsoon. Sink your teeth into delicious soft baos paired with beers brewed at one of India's largest chains of microbreweries. Pick a seat at any of the picturesque indoor and outdoor seating areas as you munch away on this delectable mouthful and watch the rain wash the city. Come and say cheers to a whole new experience.

What: Bao-ssum Monsoon Festival

Where: Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru

Cost For Two: INR 2400 (Approx)

3. Monsoon Brunch

Sheraton Grand Pune invites all its patrons to join them on a journey to explore the diverse monsoon recipes from across the country. The chefs at Sheraton Grand Pune will be bringing to the table a variety of dishes from their parts of the country. Feast on the Bombil Bhaji from Goa by Chef Siddarth, Bengali Khichuri from West Bengal by Chef Ronnie, Keema Palak Pakoda from Lucknow by Chef Varis, Aloo cha Fatfata from Maharashtra by Chef Smita and Naan Chaap Sandwich from Hyderabad by Chef Krishna.

What: Monsoon Brunch

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

When: 30th July - 13th August (covers dinners for weekdays and brunch on Sundays)

Cost: INR 1750 + taxes; brunch with food: INR 2250 + taxes; spirited brunch

4. Back To School Friendship Day Brunch

Mark your calendars for this weekend, as Coriander Kitchen invites you and your closest friends to an extraordinary gastronomic experience offering a broad variety of scrumptious and unique flavours ranging from Asian, Indian, and Western buffets to vibrant and tangy flavours of Delhi Chaat, Jhol Momo, Korean Hot Dog, and Nalli Nihari with Khameeri Roti. You can also experience the joy of live Popcorn stations, French crepe stations, and take a trip down memory lane with the Golawala Chuski Counter, Candies, and Churros Cart.

What: Back To School Friendship Day Brunch

Where: Coriander Kitchen, Mangaldas Road, Sangamvadi, Conrad Pune

When: 6th August 2023

5. Dehlnavi Food Festival

The Madras Pavilion at the ITC Grand Chola welcomes diners to a 4-day Dehlnavi Food Trail. It offers an experience of some of the most iconic delicacies of Dehlnavi, perfected by the master chefs. Get ready to indulge in mouth-watering dishes such as Purani Dilli Fried Chicken, Dilli Ki Nihari, Bheke Kebab, Matar Paneer Naize, and Palak Rehani, among others. You'll also get to indulge in desserts such as Barf Ki Handi and Khurchan Kheer.

What: Dehlnavi Food Festival

Where: ITC Grand Chola, Anna Salai, Guindy, Chennai

When: 3rd August - 6th August 2023; 7.30 - 11.30 pm

6. Swiggy Food Festival

Prepare to discover the state's hottest eateries, bakeries, markets, and more, as this season is teeming with fun and flavour. In keeping with previous editions, you can expect to find 40+ unique food stalls serving mouth-watering delectables, electrifying live performances by your favourite artists, fun activities, and an array of delicacies to indulge your senses. Dig into some flavourful varieties of parottas, dosas or vadas. If you're feeling adventurous enough, hog on some sinfully delicious biryani and finish it off with a glass of Jigarthanda.

What: Swiggy Food Festival

Where: Island Grounds, Anna Salai Mount Road, Chennai

When: 20th August 2023

7. Taste Of Wazwan

During this festival, patrons can expect a symphony of flavours, aromas, and textures, showcasing the finest ingredients sourced directly from the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. The festival will feature an array of meticulously prepared traditional vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like Chicken Yakhni, Chaaman Qaliya (Paneer), Mujj Gaad (fish), Saffron Rice, Marchawangan Korma (Mutton), Palak Nadur, Havan Daal (daal), Dum Aloo, and Gaad Nadur (fish), to name a few. Guests can also indulge in a variety of traditional desserts, such as Kong Phirni and Shufta, offering a sweet ending to this gastronomic journey.

What: Taste Of Wazwan

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: 4th August - 13th August 2023; Dinner -7:30 pm -10.30pm

Cost: : INR 2550 AI ( Food Buffet with Curated Mocktails )

8. The Dot Cocktails And Food Fest

Daddy Of Tastes Brings you a one-of-a-kind, amazing experience of amazing cocktails matched with some lip-smacking snacks. From spicy to sweet, there's something to suit every palate. A weekend that's all about family, friends, cocktails, food, amazing artists, games, and networking. You get to choose from an impressive variety of fifty cocktails and sixty snacks.

What: The Dot Cocktails And Food Fest

Where: DOT Stage, Daddy Of Tastes, Gurugram

When: 25th August - 27th August 2023

9. Monsoon High Tea Festival

Indulge in the ultimate tea lover's paradise with the Monsoon High Tea Festival, where you can savour an array of aromatic and soothing teas to complement the rainy season perfectly. From classic blends to exotic varieties, there's a cup for every discerning tea enthusiast. Not only this, but you also get to enjoy a delectable assortment of savoury and sweet treats that capture the essence of monsoon flavours. From crispy pakoras to steaming hot chaat, each bite will be a burst of pure joy.

What: Monsoon High Tea Festival

Where: Atrium Deli, Ramada Gurgaon Central

When: 4th August - 15th August 2023