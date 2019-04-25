Feeling Berry Hot: 5 Summer Berry Dessert Recipes You Must Try

Highlights Summers are the perfect reason to indulge in delicious berries

Summer berries are rich in anthocyanins and vitamins

Strawberry kulfi, blueberry coconut popsicles and more dessert recipes

Summer might bring with it unbearably hot and long days, sweaty and sticky skin and uncomfortable heat, but it has its own merits. For one, you get multiple opportunities to frolick in pools and water, while sipping on delicious cocktails. For another, you can indulge endlessly in your favourite fruits and berries, which are in season. Summer is especially liked by those who are 'berry crazy' or love delicious seasonal berries. From strawberries, blueberries to raspberries and mulberries, the seasonal goodness is a gift that keeps on giving. Berries are healthful, flavourful and oh-so versatile- they can be fashioned into jams or sauces/compotes, smoothies, ice-creams and sorbets and are delightful even when you snack on them. The extra dose of anthocyanins and a whole range of antioxidants certainly don't hurt their popularity!





Berries are proof that good things come in small packets. They're sweet, yet low in calories, have a high water content are a healthy dose of essential vitamins including Vitamin C and even good amounts of fibre to keep you full. The easiest way to include more fruits in your summer diet is to load up on a number of berry-licious dishes.





Also Read: 7 Indian Wonder Berries And Their Health Benefits You Don't Want To Miss

So let's take a look at five of our most amazing summer berry recipes that you absolutely must-try this summer:

What's better than kulfi during summers? Homemade kulfi, of course! Make your own strawberry kulfi this summer with this recipe that is both incredibly easy to follow and one that you will want to try again and again.





Summer Berry Desserts: Strawberry kulfi

Combine the goodness of blueberries with the energising qualities of coconut milk to make these amazing summer popsicles that are sure to give you the best of both worlds- taste and nutrition





Berries go wonderfully well with chocolates and this dark chocolate recipe with a raspberry compote center is sure to delight the little ones and adults alike. You won't believe how supremely easy it is to prepare these chocolates at home!





Gluten-free amaranth flour with strawberry makes for a formidable combination and these two superfoods come together in these healthy and delicious cupcakes. If you're hosting a birthday party or a fun get-together this summer, then these cupcakes are sure to make you very popular among your guests.





Summer Berry Desserts: Gluten-free strawberry amaranth cupcakes

Pies are just perfect for elaborate dinners at home. If you want to use the seasonal goodness of blueberries, then there's nothing better than this blueberry pie that has crunchy oatmeal and flour crust and a delicious ricotta cheese and blueberry filling and is topped with fresh strawberry slices.





So put on your chef's hat and get ready to make your summer very berry delicious!







