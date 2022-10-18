Korean cuisine has gained immense popularity in India. From ramen, kimchi to bibimbap, teok-bokki and more - there are a myriad of Korean recipes to try out there. And youngsters love to gorge on these mouth-watering delicacies, especially while binge-watching K-dramas. However, for all you Korean food lovers out there, we have some news! In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, we can see a food blogger stuffing a dosa with Korean noodles and cheese. Yes, you heard us. This bizarre food combination has left the internet disgusted.





In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @sooosaute, we can see her making a dosa stuffed with Korean noodles and cheese. The video begins with the blogger spreading the dosa batter on a pan. She then cooks a pack of Korean noodles and stuffs the dosa with it. She also adds a cheese slice on top before wrapping it like a taco and taking a bite. "Korean fusion dosa", read the caption of the post. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 150K times, has 8.7K likes and several comments. Many people have cringed after looking at this bizarre food combination and called it disgusting. Take a look at some of the reactions below:







"What's wrong with this girl? lts a hell no combination."







"One question, why?







"That looks disgusting!"







"Koi inke ghar pe LPG ka connection band karawao (Someone should stop the LPG connection at her house.)"







"It's not too late to delete this video! A big NO!"

















What do you think about this video? Would you try this Korean fusion dosa? Let us know in the comments below!