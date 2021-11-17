Tiredness and fatigue could be a result of multiple reasons. It can be an effect of some underlying health issue, age or simply the work load - we all experience tiredness after a busy, long day. While most of us tend ignore the feeling of tiredness in our body and mind, according to experts, it shouldn't be left untreated. In fact, any uncommon sign or symptom in your body shouldn't be left unattended. And if you feel tired or fatigued more than usual, then it is always a good option to seek doctor's advice on the same. Besides, diet too plays a major role in this situation. Having nutrient-rich, healthy diet could help amp up energy levels in your body. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, diet loaded with omega-3, B-vitamins, iron et al may help you keep energetic throughout the day.

Almond-Mushroom Soup For Energy:

Considering this, we bring a veg soup option that can help boost energy in your body. It's a simple and hearty bowl of almond-mushroom soup. It is easy to make and can make for a comforting, warm meal anytime of the day, especially during the winters. For the unversed, almond is a storehouse of protein, healthy fats and fibre that help you load up on energy. On the other hand, mushroom contains cordyceps, which is known to help the body utilize oxygen more efficiently and enhance blood flow. These factors further help you load up on energy.





How To Make Almond-Mushroom Soup:

To make this comforting soup, you need to first chop two tablespoon of almonds and keep aside. Then blend some more almonds with milk. Now, heat butter and oil in a pan and sauté chopped almonds and mushrooms till both turn a little glossy. Add some maida and saute over low heat till it changes colour slightly. Slowly add water and stir continuously till everything blends well. Make sure, there's no lump of maida left in the soup.





Bring everything to a boil and then, lower the heat and add the milk and almond mixture. Add salt and pepper as per taste and simmer for 4-5 minutes. And a comforting bowl of almond-mushroom soup is ready in just no time. Garnish the soup with some cream and serve hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Try this dish today and let us know how you liked it.



























