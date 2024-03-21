The juicy, red strawberries are so much more than a fruit. Strawberry is a food item that is often considered a symbol of love and romance. When it comes to celebrating anniversaries or creating a romantic ambience, strawberries are the go-to choice of fruit for many. But who came up with linking this fruit to the idea of love? Well, there are many historical beliefs associated with the romantic perception of strawberries. Curious to find out? Read on to learn more.

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Strawberries Are Linked With Love:

1. Symbol For The Goddess Of Love

In Ancient Rome, wild strawberries were seen as a symbol for the goddess of love -- Venus -- due to their heart shape and red colour, according to an article by Michigan State University.

2. A Medium To Fall In Love

As per an article published by the University of Missouri, popular folklore says that if two people cut a strawberry or a double strawberry and each eats a half, they will fall in love.

3. Strawberry In Wedding Traditions

In an old French tradition, it was a custom to serve cold strawberry soup to newlyweds as strawberries were thought to be an aphrodisiac, as per the article published by the University of Missouri.

4. Symbol Of Pleasure In Paintings

According to the popular interpretation of the iconic oil painting 'The Garden of Earthly Delights' by the Early Netherlandish master Hieronymus Bosch, painted between 1490 and 1510, the strawberry was the most important feature of the painting. Strawberries represent a forbidden fruit, a symbol of the nature of earthly pleasures.

5. Red Is The Colour Of Love

Another quality of strawberry that links it to romance is the colour red. As per colour psychology shared by verywellmind, red is linked to passion, desire and love. It is also associated with excitement. The response to the colour also depends on popular cultural influences.

The next time you enjoy chocolate-dipped strawberries for your anniversary party, Valentine's Day or just a romantic date night, you will have more reasons than just popular social norms to indulge in this sweet and tangy fruit.





