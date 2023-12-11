Chocolate brownies are every person's weakness and strength. These rich, fudgy slabs of chocolate heaven are an extremely versatile dessert and can be prepared with simple ingredients from your pantry. The smell of freshly baked brownies brings nostalgia for our childhood, and this recipe can help you bake the fudgiest, most decadent brownies using the magic of your air fryer. Craving brownies but only want to cook a small batch? Then fret not! We have come up with a delightful brownie recipe with simple ingredients that can be baked with a lighter, air-fried twist.





Do Air Fryers Bake Faster Than Oven?

The answer is yes! Air fryers cook food fast because they're small and have a super-strong fan that blows hot air. Your cake, for example, will probably be ready in half the time it takes in a regular oven, even if both are set at the same temperature. The quick airflow not only speeds up baking but also heats your pan faster. It's not just cakes - things like potatoes cook much quicker too in an air fryer. It's like a fast-track cooking magic machine!

Also Read: 7 Best Brownie Recipes To Prepare At Home: Brownie Cheesecake To Brownie In A Mug & More!

Air Fryer brownie is an easy-to-make dessert recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Can You Put Any Pan In An Air Fryer?

No! Avoid putting plastic and certain types of glass in your air fryer as the high temperatures can make them bend, melt, or break, leading to a messy and potentially dangerous situation. Stick to oven-safe materials like glass, metal, cast iron, and ceramic. However, not all types of glass are suitable for high oven temperatures. Since air fryers essentially function as mini convection ovens, any dishware safe for oven use should be safe to use in an air fryer. Keep it safe and straightforward!





Also Read: Lockdown Cooking: This Two-Minute Brownie In A Mug Is Perfect To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

How To Make Easy Air Fryer Brownies: Recipe To Make Air Fryer Brownies

Take a 7-inch baking pan line the bottom with a parchment paper and set aside. Take a large, microwave-safe bowl and melt half a cup of butter and chocolate chips for 30 seconds. Keep stirring in between periods to ensure it is smooth and lumps-free.





In this mixture, add two eggs and whisk until smooth. After the eggs, add all the dry ingredients like all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, salt and chopped nuts. You can even add chopped dark and white chocolate to the mixture to make the brownies extra gooey and chocolatey.

Air Fryer brownie is apt for small-batch cooking.

Photo Credit: iStock

Keep stirring until the batter is smooth. Then keep it aside. Before baking the brownies, preheat the air fryer. It is important to set the correct temperature for preheating. Now put the brownie batter in the 7-inch baking pan and smooth the top with a spatula.





Make sure to set the air fryer at 160 C or 320 F and bake the brownie for 25 to 30 minutes. The exact time for baking the brownies depends on the intensity of your air fryer. It is important to keep checking it in between so that it does not get burnt. If you want fudgy, gooey brownies, then you should bake them for a shorter time, or vice versa if you want them firm, cake-type.





Remove the pan from the air fryer and allow it to cool down. If you want, you can layer the brownies with chocolate ganache. And your air fryer brownies are ready!







Click here for the full recipe for Air Fryer Brownies here.