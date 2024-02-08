If you cannot eat your snacks without dips and find your salads boring without dressings, you must be a fan of condiments like tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, mint chutney, soy sauce etc. Among these several varieties of condiments, there is one that stands out - mustard. Mustard sauce is prepared by mixing crushed mustard seeds with water and vinegar. It is easy to make and you can even experiment with the recipe by preparing a mustard sauce that has a texture, pungency, colour and flavour of your liking. Most store-bought mustards may get boring with similar flavours. If you are a mustard fan, you have got to explore the world of mustard sauces.

Here Are 5 Popular Varieties Of Mustards To Explore:

1. Yellow Mustard

The mustard sauce type enjoyed by most Americans in hotdogs and hamburgers is the yellow mustard. This variety is also widely available in stores, but you can also make it fresh at home. It is prepared by using finely ground yellow mustard seeds and turmeric. These two are mixed with vinegar and water to create a thick, bright yellow sauce. You can also add more spices like cinnamon and salt to enhance the flavour.

2. Honey Mustard

This is one of the favourite dipping sauces for fried chicken and similar snacks. Honey mustard can be prepared by mixing honey and mustard in a one-to-one ratio. If you do not like the pungent effect of mustard, you can opt for this sweet and comparatively more subtle sauce. It can also be widely used in sandwiches and salad dressings.

3. Spicy Brown Mustard

If you like your mustard sauce hot, try this spicy brown mustard. This sauce uses brown mustard seeds and the amount of vinegar used to soak the seeds is less than that used for a standard mustard. Vinegar helps to temper a mustard seeds' natural heat. Since this version uses much less amount of vinegar, the nose-scorching heat of the sauce is much more pronounced. This mustard can best be paired with meaty dishes.





4. Dijon Mustard

This style of mustard sauce was first prepared in Dijon, France. What sets it apart from the rest is that the recipe used verjuice -- an acidic juice made from unripe grapes, instead of the commonly used vinegar. Since verjuice is less acidic than vinegar, the Dijon Mustard has a more pungent flavour than the regular yellow mustard. Today, most Dijon mustards are made with white wine and brown/black mustard seeds. Opt for this mustard sauce if you are looking for a stronger kick of flavour.

5. Whole Grain Mustard

If you like more texture in your mustard sauce, this variety is for you. Whole grain mustard is prepared by grounding the mustard seeds lightly -- just enough to form a paste but not to fully break down the seeds. The recipe uses wine and brown/black seeds, similar to Dijon Mustard, giving this one too a super strong flavour. Add this sauce to dressings to enhance the texture of your sauce. It also goes well with meaty sandwiches.