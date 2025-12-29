Winter brings with it the irresistible urge to snack on all things delicious - be it halwas, laddoos, fries, or pakoras. While a little indulgence never hurts, it's important to be mindful of portion sizes. You can also make your favourite snacks healthier by pairing them with nutritious ingredients. For instance, if you're eating cheesy pasta, add plenty of crunchy veggies to boost its health quotient. Similarly, when enjoying fried snacks like pakoras or fries, swap store-bought ketchup or sauces for a wholesome homemade dip. One such dip that pairs beautifully with hot, crispy snacks is the Bathua dip.

What Does Bathua Dip Taste Like?

Bathua dip is refreshingly light, combining the goodness of leafy greens with the cool creaminess of curd. This homemade dip is not only nutritious but also made with clean, healthy ingredients. The recipe is simple, so you can whip it up quickly alongside your snacks or prepare it in advance and store it in the fridge.





Health Benefits Of Bathua

Bathua is packed with essential minerals and antioxidants. It's a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, and B-complex, and its leaves are a good source of amino acids, which play a vital role in cell function and repair. Minerals like iron, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium are also abundant in bathua. Rich in fibre and water content, bathua helps relieve constipation and supports digestion, making it great for gut health.

How to Make Creamy and Healthy Bathua Dip at Home | Bathua Dip Recipe

1. Wash bathua leaves thoroughly.

2. Boil them in water along with one green chilli and a few garlic cloves.

3. Once boiled, strain and let the mixture cool. Blend into a smooth paste.

4. Take chilled thick curd (not hung curd) and blend it separately.

5. Mix the bathua paste with the curd. Add salt, black salt, and chilli flakes.





Your delicious bathua dip is ready! Serve with your favourite snacks and enjoy.





Mistakes To Avoid While Making Bathua Dip

Use only the leaves, not the stems, as they can spoil the flavour.

Ensure the curd is thick and not runny; otherwise, the dip will turn into a raita.

How Long Can We Store Bathua Dip?

It is best to make this dip in small batches. However, if you have leftovers, you can store them in the fridge for 2-3 days.