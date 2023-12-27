Do you like a bowl of jelly? It's smooth, cold, delicious and most importantly, fun to eat! However, the typical Gelatin jelly can have a lot of sugar, which is not ideal for regular consumption. If you want to eat jelly more often, there is one form of jelly that is healthy and can be made at home. Curious? It's the trendy Chinese cucumber jelly noodles, prepared using cucumber peels and pea starch. Native Pea starch is derived from yellow peas and is a pure form of starch. It is neutral in taste and colour and is a non-GMO (genetically modified organism), non-allergenic/gluten-free ingredient.

This recipe can remind you of the popular dish Liangfen or Mung Bean Jelly Noodles, a Chinese noodle dish made of mung bean starch. Not only is this dish tasty and healthy, but is also quite fun to cook or watch. Here is the full video shared by cook and teacher Gabby on her Instagram handle:



Step-By-Step Instructions To Make Cucumber Jelly Noodles

Roll your sleeves to make these Chinese Cucumber Jelly Noodles at home, as explained by cook Gaby. You only need 3 ingredients to make this fun recipe.

1. Peel two cucumbers and then blend the peels with 1 cup of water.

2. Mix 1 cup of pea starch with 1 cup of cucumber water.

3. Bring 4-5 cups of water to a half boil. Small bubbles will appear at the bottom.

4. Mix the pea starch mixture into the half-boiled water, and heat until boiled.

5. Let it cool for 2-4 hours at room temperature until set.

6. Use a jelly scraper to get long noodle shapes.

7. Serve them in a bowl of garlic water mixture.

Bonus Recipe: Garlic water mixture can be made by combining minced garlic 2 cloves; salt 1-2 tsp; sesame oil 1 tsp; vinegar 2 tbsp; sugar 1/2 tsp; and water 1 cup.

Here's how people are reacting to the Cucumber Jelly Noodles recipe:

"This looks so tasty! I didn't know pea starch was a thing."

"Does it still taste like cucumber?"

"I like the way it jiggles."

"I love these videos so much."

"This looks so tasty."

"Glad you don't waste the cucumber peel!"

Will you try these unique Cucumber Jelly Noodles? Tell us in the comments section.