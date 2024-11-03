Few things are as satisfying as munching on crispy, hot French fries. They are one of those snacks that we can enjoy any time of the day, and it's hard to stop at just one. If you're a French fries lover, you'll certainly agree with us on this. While classic French fries are an all-time favourite, there are times when we feel like experimenting. Peri-peri fries, chilli cheese fries, and garlic parmesan fries are all examples of these experiments. Adding to the list, we bring you another recipe that will leave you yearning for more. Say hello to Mexican-style French fries! This crispy snack is so addictive that you won't even realise when you've finished the bowl. Without further ado, let's find out what this snack is all about.

What Are Mexican-Style French Fries?

Mexican-style French fries offer an interesting twist on regular French fries. In this version, the fries are made with raw banana instead of potato. They are then topped with Mexican masala, mayonnaise, beans, and spices, giving them a true Mexican flair. Super crispy and packed with flavour, they make for a delightful change. You can savour them as an evening snack or serve them as a starter at dinner parties.

What To Serve With Mexican-Style French Fries?

Mexican-style French fries taste good on their own. However, if you'd like to pair them with an accompaniment, opt for salsa or mayonnaise. You can also enjoy them with any other creamy or spicy dip of your choice, such as sour cream or guacamole.

How To Make Mexican-Style French Fries | Mexican-Style French Fries Recipe

The recipe for these Mexican-style French fries was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_dhruvijain. Start by peeling raw bananas and cutting them into slices. Transfer them to a large bowl and add all-purpose flour (maida), cornflour, and salt. Mix well, ensuring the raw banana slices are well coated with the mixture. Make sure to dust off the excess. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry them until golden brown and crispy. Once done, drain the excess oil and transfer them to a bowl. Top with Mexican masala, Mexican mayonnaise, beans, salsa, avocado, bell peppers, chilli flakes, and oregano. That's it - your Mexican-style French fries are ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Try making them at home and we guarantee they'll become a new family favourite.