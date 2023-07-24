Let's just agree unanimously that frozen peas are super convenient! They are available year-round, easy to store and use, and add a layer of crunch and colour to your favourite dish. But that is just one part of the equation. Besides being super handy, frozen peas are extremely healthy too! Green peas are loaded with nutrients and according to USDA, 100 grams of green peas contain 66 percent vitamin C, eight percent iron, 10 percent vitamin B6, 20 percent dietary fiber, and 10 percent protein of your daily values. But did you know the frozen ones are better than fresh peas? Got surprised? While we agree, fresh peas look healthier and crunchier, the reality is, frozen ones help you make the most of the nutrients. Wonder how? Let us explain it to you.

Photo Credit: iStock

Fresh Peas Vs Frozen Peas: Which One Is A Better Pick?

We grew up hearing, "Enjoy your vegetables fresh," but it doesn't stand true for every vegetable- one such being the green peas. As per experts, green peas, freshly picked from farms and consumed immediately, have the most amount of nutrients. But the ones usually available in the market don't have the same amount of goodness. Here's why.

1. Fresh peas lose nutrients

Fresh peas lose most of their nutrients within a day or two of picking. But when frozen, the same peas retain the essential vitamins and minerals until consumption.

2. Frozen peas are easy to digest

Most of the time, fresh peas are picked at an early stage to transport them to the market. This keeps the peas immature, making them hard to digest. This may further disrupt the overall metabolism of the body.

3. Frozen peas have a longer shelf life

Fresh peas can't be kept for more than three to four days. On the other hand, the frozen ones, if stored properly, remain good for almost six to eight months.

4. Convenience

Green peas are winter produce, and the ones available year-round look unhealthy and unappetizing. On the other hand, frozen peas are available year-round and make for an appetizing ingredient every time you consume them.

Photo Credit: iStock

Disadvantages Of Frozen Peas You Should Be Aware Of:

1. Storage issues

If not kept properly, frozen peas can spoil easily. Hence, you have to take extra care about how you store the peas to make the most of their goodness.

2. Commercially available ones can be hazardous to health:

The frozen peas that you get in the grocery stores often use preservatives which can make them extra starchy and less nutritious. This may lead to increased risks of weight gain.

3. May affect digestive health

It is important to treat the frozen peas properly to make the most of them. You need to defrost them right before adding them to your dish. If not done properly, these peas may lead to various digestion issues.

The Bottom Line

Considering it all, we say, frozen peas are always better than fresh ones, provided you get the right ones that are stored properly. And yes, make sure you defrost them properly before adding them to a dish. You can either microwave them for some time or blanch them in hot water. Doing this will also remove some amount of preservatives added to the peas.

Now that you are ready with a delicious bowl of peas, let's share with you some of our favourite green peas-based recipes to try. Click here for the recipes.