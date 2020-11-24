Watch: This <i>Achari Aloo Masala</i> Is Every Spice-Lover's Dream Come True (Recipe Video)

Pair achari aloo masala with roti or paratha and enjoy your meal

It won't be an exaggeration to say that potatoes are man's most-trusted friend. It is one such vegetable that can help you put together a hearty meal anytime of the day. And what makes it stand out in the lot is its versatility in the world of gastronomy. Thanks to its starchy texture and bland taste, potatoes can be given any shape, size and form in a recipe. It absorbs the flavours of spices and condiments added to a dish, making it taste yet better. Be it a bowl of crispy Fresh fries or soul soothing aloo jeera, you can whip up any dish with potatoes in very less time.





We found another simple potato-based recipe that can help you prepare a meal in just 5 minutes. This dish is called aloo masala or achari aloo masala. A dry-version of the lavish dum aloo, this recipe includes baby potatoes coated in a pool of spices. In fact, if you are looking for some spicy addition in your meal, this dish is just ideal for you. This quick and easy recipe has been shared by vlogged Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Reshu'.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Achari Aloo Masala:

How To Make Achari Aloo Masala In 5 Minutes: Step-By-Step Recipe

Step 1. Make a achari masala mix with whole red chilli, methi seeds, saunf, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Throw everything in a blender and coarsely grind.





Step 2. Pour mustard oil in a kadhai and add grated ginger-garlic. Fry till the raw smell is gone.





Step 3. Add achari masala mix, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt and turmeric powder and mix. Fry for a while





Step 4. Add boiled and peeled baby potatoes to the kadhai and mix. Coat each and every potato with the achari mix.





Step 5. Add vinegar, mix everything together and serve.





Pair achari aloo masala with roti or paratha and enjoy your meal.







