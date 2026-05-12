India's food lovers have a brand-new debate on their plates, and this one comes straight from celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The chef, who has shaped how generations of Indians cook and think about food, recently made a surprising statement during his conversation with journalist Smita Prakash on the ANI podcast. While talking about India's underrated and overrated food cities, Kapoor openly called Surat an "overrated" food city and said that Kolhapur deserves much more love for its food.

Sanjeev Kapoor Sparks Food Debate After Calling Surat Overrated

Surat has long been celebrated as one of India's biggest food capitals, famous for its street food and unique local snacks. So hearing one of India's most respected chefs call it overrated has left many surprised. During the podcast, Smita Prakash asked Kapoor to name a food city in India that he feels is underrated.





As Kapoor paused to think, she jokingly interrupted and said, "Please don't say Surat." He smiled and said, "Underrated kaha, woh toh overrated hai. Sach bolo sukhi raho." Instead of Surat, Kapoor named Kolhapur as India's underrated food city.

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Kolhapur's food is bold, rich, deeply traditional, and packed with intense flavour. He specifically mentioned dishes like Tambda Rassa, Pandhara Rassa, and Kolhapuri mutton. Tambda Rassa is a fiery red curry known for its deep spice and strong flavour. Pandhara Rassa is its softer white counterpart. Kolhapuri mutton is one of Maharashtra's most iconic meat dishes, slow-cooked with rich masalas that create layers of flavour.

He Picks Delhi Over Mumbai For Food

Sanjeev Kapoor was also asked to choose between two cities that are constantly compared for food: Delhi and Mumbai. Without much hesitation, he picked Delhi. He also gave another unexpected opinion and called sev puri overrated. For many Indians, sev puri is one of the most loved street snacks.





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After all these strong food opinions, he gave an answer that almost every Indian can relate to. When asked about his guilty pleasure food, he said it is chai in the morning. He admitted he simply cannot function without it and called himself a "slave" to his morning tea habit.





Beneath all the expertise and global recognition, he still loves the same small food comforts that millions of Indians do.