Winter has begun to creep in. The air feels a little sharper, the floors turn colder, and every hand automatically reaches out for something warm to hold. Those early mornings and late evenings almost feel incomplete without a cup of tea or coffee. For many, winter truly starts only when the kettle begins working overtime. Some love the soothing hit of ginger and cardamom, while others swear by masala chai for comfort that goes straight to the heart. Coffee naturally follows as the second most-loved pick to keep energy levels up through chilly days. But India is not short of comforting winter drinks. There are also traditional beverages that warm the body from within and support immunity throughout the season. They deserve just as much space on the table as tea and coffee. Here are some delicious options that keep you warm and help you stay healthy during the cold months.





5 Immunity-Boosting Drinks To Enjoy During Winter:

1. Jaggery Tea: A Winter Favourite That Feels Like A Home Remedy

Jaggery tea is almost a seasonal ritual in many Indian households. Its natural sweetness gives the tea a pleasant earthy flavour along with warmth. Jaggery helps generate heat in the body and contains antioxidants that may support the immune system. When brewed with additions like ginger, black pepper, or basil, it can help calm colds, blocked noses, and throat discomfort.





Nutrition: Contains iron, potassium, and antioxidants that support blood health and immunity.





Nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "Jaggery is a better choice than refined sugar in winter. It supports digestion and can help keep the respiratory system comfortable during seasonal changes."





2. Kashmiri Kahwa: A Comforting Cup From The Valley

Kahwa remains one of Kashmir's most loved drinks, offering warmth and comfort during harsh winters. Kahwa leaves are brewed with cinnamon, cardamom, saffron, cloves, and almonds that provide a gentle crunch. These whole spices help generate warmth from within. Natural expectorants such as cloves and cardamom may loosen mucus, which can ease cough and throat issues. Each sip feels calming when the outside world feels too cold.





Nutrition: Rich in antioxidants and healthy fats from almonds. May help improve metabolism and digestion during winter.





Rupali Datta shares, "Kahwa is packed with spices that are traditionally used to keep winter infections at bay. It promotes warmth and may help soothe the throat."





3. Turmeric Milk: Golden Goodness To Support Immunity

Turmeric milk has been trusted in Indian homes for generations and is usually enjoyed before bedtime. It is made by heating milk with turmeric, black pepper, and honey for a subtle sweetness. This drink may help reduce inflammation, support weight management, and promote better sleep. It also supports immunity during seasonal changes when sniffles become too common. A simple cup can feel like comfort in its purest form.





Nutrition: Contains curcumin, calcium, and protein. May help joints and sleep quality.





"Turmeric milk is that one bedtime ritual that many nutritionists swear by. It supports the immune response and may help the body recover faster from fatigue," says Rupali Datta.





4. Date Milk: Delicious, Nourishing And Great For Bone Health

Date milk works both as a treat and a winter supplement. A warm glass may help strengthen bones, improve digestion, and provide steady energy. It is also known to support immunity and may help reduce stress levels caused by constant temperature shifts. Boil milk with chopped dates, crushed almonds, and a bit of cinnamon to create a creamy drink that feels indulgent yet nourishing.





Nutrition: High in fibre, natural sugars, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Great energy support for colder days.





According to Rupali Datta, "Dates are a wholesome winter ingredient. They give quick energy and may help regulate digestion while supporting overall health."





5. Cinnamon And Ginger Tea: A Spicy Kick For Digestion And Immunity

Cinnamon and ginger both contain antioxidants and are known for their benefits during the winter season. Together, they create a strong cup of warmth. Boil water with ginger, cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves, and cardamom for around 10 minutes, then strain and add honey if desired. This tea may support digestion and help with weight management. A variation can be made by boiling cinnamon with milk for a sweeter finish.





Nutrition: Contains anti-inflammatory compounds. May support metabolism and help reduce bloating.





"Ginger and cinnamon are among the most effective winter spices. They help keep digestion comfortable and support the body when temperatures drop," says Rupali Datta.





Each of these winter warmers offers comfort as the temperature continues to fall. They are easy to prepare at home and can support immunity throughout the cold weather. Winter can feel long, but with a hot cup in hand, it becomes a lot easier to enjoy the season.