Changing weather often brings with it unwelcome sniffles and coughs. While cosy sweaters offer some protection, bolstering your immunity from within is key. Dates, a nutritional powerhouse, are a perfect winter food to combat these seasonal ailments. Beyond their delightful flavour in desserts, dates offer a wealth of health benefits, from improved digestion and heart health to effective management of diabetes. They also shine as a traditional remedy for cold, cough, and flu.





Also Read: 7 Foods That May Help Boost Immunity During Spring Season

Health Benefits Of Dates:

Both ripe and dried dates are packed with Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens immunity against infections. They also provide essential vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B5, and A1. As noted in 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, dates have long been a traditional remedy for respiratory ailments, offering relief from sore throats, colds, and bronchial catarrh when consumed as an infusion, extract, syrup, or paste. Khajur ka doodh, a popular Indian beverage, is a delicious way to harness these benefits. Rich in fibre and minerals, dates also contribute to warmth within the body, explaining their frequent use in winter sweet treats like ladoos and halwa.

Cold and cough are common illnesses.

Khajur Ka Doodh Recipe:

This simple recipe allows you to easily prepare Khajur ka doodh at home:





Ingredients:





2 cups milk

1/2 cup dates (deseeded and chopped)

1 1/2 tbsp almonds

Half tsp powdered cinnamon

Sugar (to taste) or 1 tbsp honey





Instructions:

Soak the Dates: In half a cup of milk, soak the chopped dates for approximately 40 minutes to soften them. This step helps in blending the dates smoothly. Blend the Mixture: Transfer the soaked dates and milk into a blender. Add the almonds to the mixture as well. Blend the ingredients until you achieve a smooth consistency. Set this mixture aside. Heat the Remaining Milk: In a separate pan, boil the remaining milk. Combine and Simmer: Once the milk starts boiling, add the date and almond mixture to the pan. Incorporate the cinnamon and sugar (or honey) at this stage. Simmer the combined ingredients for about 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld together. Serve Warm: Pour the Khajur ka doodh into serving glasses or mugs. Garnish with roasted almonds for added texture and visual appeal. Serve hot for maximum comfort and relief.

Also Read: These 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods Must Be A Part of Your Daily Diet!





This warm and nourishing beverage not only tastes delicious but also offers a natural way to combat common illnesses. The combination of dates, milk, and spices creates a soothing and immune-boosting drink. Enjoy a glass of Khajur ka doodh to stay healthy throughout the changing weather.