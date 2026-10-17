October and November in India are perhaps the most magical months of the year. The streets are adorned with fairy lights, the air has a festive touch to it, and it's time to open your home to guests and celebrate together. And if you're already looking forward to indulging in Kaju Katli and delicious feasts, we're on the same page!





But behind all the festive cheer comes a fair bit of preparation, and if you haven't started already, now is the time. From coordinating calendars for get-togethers and giving your home a festive sparkle to finding the perfect gifts for loved ones, the to-do list can quickly feel overwhelming.





What if one of the biggest tasks, shopping for everything you need, could also be one of the easiest to tick off your list?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is now live, and it gives you the opportunity to explore lakhs of products at some of their lowest prices this year. Customers can explore specially curated selections on Amazon's Daily Needs Storefront for Navratri, Diwali, Festive Gifting and Deep Cleaning, with up to 60% off.





With same-day and next-day delivery options, you can also get your festive essentials delivered to your doorstep more conveniently than ever.

The specially curated selection for Navaratri brings together festive groceries, pooja essentials, dry fruits, organic staples, artisanal teas, fasting favourites and other seasonal necessities. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on selected products from brands such as Happilo, ITC, Phool, Two Brothers India Farms and Sleepy Owl. Here are some products you can explore this festive season -

Makhana is a popular festive snack that can be enjoyed roasted or used in a variety of preparations. Naturally rich in dietary fibre, it can be a healthy snack option. This pack contains raw makhana, making it a versatile option for festive snacking and cooking.

Dry fruits are a popular snack to serve when friends and family gather for festive celebrations. PrettyNutty Healthy Nutmix brings together almonds, cashews, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, green raisins and black raisins in one pack.

From cold-pressed oils and multigrain Atta to Manuka honey, matcha tea and gourmet nuts, the specially curated selection for Diwali offers a range of options to stock up on for the festive season, with discounts of up to 60%. Customers can explore products from brands including Pintola, Yogabar, Borges, Anveshan, Bru, Cycle, Mangaldeep, Sadhana Co, Origami, Klenzmo and Dettol, among others.





Here are some top products and gifting options to explore:

Inspired by the joy of festive travel and gifting, this suitcase-style hamper combines traditional Diwali decorations, keepsakes and snacks in one package.





The 14-item collection includes peri-peri cashews, peri-peri cranberries and fruit jelly candy, alongside a set of four tea coasters. For festive decor, it features a patakha door-hanging set, Diwali-themed candles, ceramic diyas, a premium bandhanwar and a hanging imperial lamp.





The hamper also includes a Pichwai art bookmark, a Kathakali wooden tealight holder, Madhubani-themed playing cards, a Diwali greeting card and a premium festive gift box.

Designed around traditional Diwali rituals, the Phool Shubh Mahotsav Diwali Gift Box brings together festive treats, pooja essentials and incense products in one curated hamper.





The 10-item collection includes coffee and almond laddoos, chikki, Phool Diwali agarbatti and a set of two Kumud diyas. It also features a set of four Nagchampa havan cups, a purple wooden incense holder, cotton wicks, Nagchampa incense cones and a 2026 Diwali greeting card, all presented in the Shubh Mahotsav gift box.

Finding the right gift for everyone can be a task in itself. The specially curated selection for Festive Gifting brings together a range of options, with discounts of up to 50%. Customers can browse premium dry-fruit hampers, tea gift sets, grooming essentials, pooja kits, gourmet snack packs, beauty supplements and wellness gifts. The collection offers a range of choices for different tastes and occasions.

Here are some top festive gifting options to explore:



Mangaldeep 3-in-1 Agarbatti - Chandan, Rose & Jasmine (226 g)

The Mangaldeep 3-in-1 Agarbatti collection brings together Classic Chandan, Rose Chandan and Jasmine Chandan fragrances for festive rituals and everyday prayer. Made with premium, eco-friendly materials and 0% charcoal, the agarbattis offer a lingering fragrance that can help create a calm and inviting atmosphere at home.

The Sancha Tea Boutique Festive Collection Gift Box brings together three tea blends, making it a thoughtful option for festive gifting and tea lovers. The collection includes Turmeric Masala Chai and Cardamom Masala Chai, both in pyramid tea bags, along with Original Masala Chai in pyramid tea bags, presented in a premium gift box. Sancha Tea Boutique has been a tea retailer since 1981, with the blends selected by tea taster Sanjay Kapur.

Festival preparations often involve giving every corner of the house a thorough clean before the celebrations begin. To help with the task, Amazon's Daily Needs storefront has a specially curated selection for Deep Cleaning, offering up to 50% off on selected products from trusted brands such as Dettol, Harpic and Vim.





The selection includes disinfectants, stain removers and surface-cleaning products to help tackle everyday cleaning tasks and get your home ready for visiting friends and family.





Here are some top cleaning essential options to explore:

The Kleenest Magic Eraser Cleaning Sponge is designed to help tackle tough marks and stains around the home. Made from high-density melamine foam, it can be used with just water on surfaces such as walls, tiles, floors, glass, kitchen areas and shoes. The pack of four offers a convenient option for everyday and festive cleaning.

The Vim Shudhham Cleaning Gel is designed to help clean copper and brass vessels, diyas, lamps and idols, making it especially useful during festive preparations. Its formulation helps tackle grease and dark stains, while the spray format makes it easier to reach intricate corners. It also features sandalwood fragrance and cleaning ingredients including lemon and tamarind extracts.

Celebrate Yourselves This Festive Season

This festive season, make more room for the moments that matter. From preparing festive feasts and welcoming guests to exchanging thoughtful gifts and spending quality time with loved ones, the celebrations deserve more of your attention than the shopping checklist.





With Amazon's Daily Needs Storefront, you can explore festive groceries, household necessities and gifting options in one place, with convenient delivery choices to suit your schedule. That leaves you with more time to enjoy the little traditions, big gatherings and happy moments that make Indian festivals special.