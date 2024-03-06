After 2023 became the 'International Year of Millets', the overall popularity, awareness, and consumption of millets, in general, has grown. If you still have not embraced millet in your daily diet, now is the time. According to the Agricultural And Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), millets are found to be helpful with the reduction of weight, BMI, and high blood pressure. Millets have a low Glycaemic Index (GI) and are also associated with the prevention of diabetes. They are good sources of minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. If you are looking for some simple, delicious, and healthy millet recipes for lunch, we have got you covered.

5 Mouthwatering Millet Recipes That Will Transform Your Lunch Game:

1. Kuttu Dosa

Kuttu or buckwheat is widely consumed during fasting days, such as Navaratri. However, you can also include this protein and fibre-rich millet in your daily diet. One tasty and healthy recipe is a dosa prepared using buckwheat flour. You can also make a yummy potato filling for the dosa. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Rajgira Kadhi

Rajgira, also called 'amaranth', is similar to quinoa. Amaranth has many micronutrients and anti-inflammatory properties. According to Healthline, it may help lower cholesterol, aid weight loss, and is gluten-free. Just like buckwheat flour, rajgira is also widely consumed during fasting days. While rajgira puris are common, you may be surprised to know that you can also make a delicious 'kadhi' using this millet. This kadhi is prepared using curd. Here is the full recipe.

3. Bajra Khichdi

Bajra is a popular type of millet, also known as 'pearl millet'. It is a rich source of vitamin E and protects body tissues from free radical damage, according to APEDA. Bajra Khichdi can be your go-to comfort khichdi. It is also simple to make. Here is the full step-by-step recipe.

4. Jowar Upma

Jowar or sorghum is another widely consumed millet, known for its antioxidant properties which help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and colon cancer, noted APEDA. The high soluble fibre present in sorghum helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Jowar Upma can be enjoyed in both lunch and breakfast. Here is the full recipe.

5. Ragi Laddoo

No meal is complete without some sweet dish. Now since we are focusing on millet, here is a millet-based laddoo recipe -- Ragi Coconut Laddoo. These laddoos are loaded with the goodness of ragi, coconut, jaggery, and peanuts. These are a healthier alternative to sugary sweets. Here is the recipe.

Which of these is your favourite millet recipe? Share with us in the comments section.