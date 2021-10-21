When it comes to south Indian food, we all are automatically reminded of a comforting taste with a burst of flavours. While there is no end to what one can quickly whip up in this cuisine, some dishes certainly stand out from others. And one great example for this is the south Indian rice dishes. Rice in south India plays a prominent role; they are almost present in every meal and come in tons of comforting varieties. With a mix of simple yet tasteful ingredients, south Indian rice recipes are easy to make and spell indulgence in every bite. So, if you also want to have the taste of south Indian at your home, check out these rice recipes that you can make in no time.





Here Are 5 South Indian Rice Recipes | Easy South Indian Rice Recipes

1. Lemon Rice

This is the ideal quick fix for days when you are tired or can't find anything to eat in the fridge. To make this dish, all you need is the juice of one or two lemons and the typical seasonings of turmeric, curry leaves, urad dal and mustard. This dish makes a comforting and quick delight to have any moment. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Curd Rice

There is no one common method to make this. Some might like to have rice mixed with buttermilk; others might mix curd and rice and temper it with classic south Indian flavours. Whatever the method might be to make this dish, the taste is always wholesome. Find the full recipe here.

3. Tamarind Rice

The spicy and sour taste of this delicious dish certainly makes it a favourite of many. To make this dish, all you need is some cooked rice, whole red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal, peanuts, mustard seeds, heeng, methi seeds, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and jaggery. See the recipe here.





4. Coconut Rice

In this dish, rice is mixed with freshly grated coconut, cashew nuts, and mild spices in equal oil. This meal goes well with Avial or a spicy gravy and is perfect for special occasions. Check the recipe here.

5. Bissi Bele Bhath

Bissi Bele Bhath is a popular rice dish in Karnataka. It's also known as 'Bisi Bele Huliyanna' in Kannada, which means 'hot lentil rice.' To make this dish, you would need rice, arhar dal, tamarind, jaggery, vegetables, curry leaves, and spices. See the recipe here.





So, the next time you crave a quick and comforting meal, try these delicious south Indian rice recipes. Let us know in the comments below which one did you like the best.