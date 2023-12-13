Korean culture is gaining love and interest worldwide - be it music, films, TV shows, and delicious food. One such interesting and tasty food item from the streets of Korea is the sweet-smelling Bungeoppang, a hot, crispy pastry quite popular during winter. K-drama fans may have spotted this street snack in shows like 'Vincenzo'. The dessert is also much-loved by BTS members including RM and J-Hope. In Korean, "bungeo" refers to the crucian carp fish, which inspired the look of this dessert. "Ppang" is the Korean word for bread. In Japan, this dessert is known as Taiyaki.

Traditionally, the pasty is stuffed with the Asian-style sweetened red bean filling. However, if you want to opt for other flavours, you can also use chocolate, peanut butter, custard etc.

What Does Bungeoppang Taste Like?

Bungeoppang has a light and sweet taste and is best enjoyed when freshly baked -- with a thick and crispy layer outside and hot and creamy filling inside.

Also Read: Love Korean Food? Try Out The Recipe Of Veg Spicy Korean Rice Cakes (Tteok-Bokki), Video Inside

How The Fish-Shaped Bread Came To Korea

The fish-shaped bread -- Taiyaki -- originated in Japan in 1909. Seijirō Kobe crafted it in an attempt to make rich, luxurious food experiences accessible to all. The dessert made its way to Korea in the 1930s and eventually shifted from the initial shape of the sea bream fish to that of the carp.

You can make Bungeoppang at home, given you get the fish mould pan.

Photo Credit: istock

What Is The Difference Between Taiyaki And Bungeoppang?

The main difference between Japanese taiyaki and Korean bungeoppang is the chosen shape of the fish and the name of the same. Taiyaki is inspired by the fish "tai" -- the Japanese word for sea bream fish. "Bungeo" is Korean for crucian carp fish.

When it comes to the taste, there might be a slight difference. Taiyaki usually has traditional fillings such as red beans, sweet potatoes, and custard. Bungeoppang has a more contemporary palate, with fillings like chocolate, peanut butter and even savoury options like ham and cheese.

Also Read: Explore The Best Of Korean Food - Visit These Restaurants In Delhi-NCR

How To Make Bungeoppang At Home

For experimental dessert lovers who cannot go to Korea or can't find this sweet at any Korean cafe or store around, you can try to make this super easy pasty at home. The only challenge is to find a fish-shaped mould/pan, which is quite like a waffle maker. Once you can hunt that, the rest is easy. As for the fillings, you can choose whatever you like. However, cooking is easier if you use a more solid filling option than something runny.





Here is the full step-by-step recipe for this warm and sweet snack that your tastebuds will thank you for making.