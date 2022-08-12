We all desire to travel the world someday! Scrolling through social media, looking at all the picturesque sceneries and delicious food, we all wish that we could enjoy the culture and eat the food of different countries. Alas, the reality is we can't! Wait, just because we can't travel to a country, doesn't mean it should stop us from indulging in their cuisine! Now, you can enjoy Japanese cuisine without having to leave your home. If you are someone who has always been intrigued by Japanese food, then we suggest you try some of the best Japanese dishes that we are sure you must have heard of!











Here Are 5 Best Japanese Recipes You Must Try:

1. Ramen







This Japanese dish has transcended borders and has become quite an iconic meal across the world! This Japanese soup noodle consists of a fish broth flavoured with soy sauce, wheat noodles and meat. While traditionally this dish is non-vegetarian, people have created vegetarian variations so that everybody can enjoy a wholesome dish.











2. Sushi







This quintessential Japanese dish is quite iconic in the west! And now, Indians have also developed a taste for this bite-sized food. This raw fish delicacy is prepared by wrapping the meat in vinegared rice and seaweed sheet. Sushi's love in mainstream media has also led to the creation of vegetarian counterparts of this delicacy.











3. Soba Noodles







These thin Japanese noodles made of buckwheat are all the rage among Japanese food lovers. Soba noodles' earthy and nutty flavours make them stand out from all the other noodles. These noodles are often served chilled with a dipping sauce, or in a hot soup.











4. Miso Soup







The flavours of this traditional Japanese soup come from the miso paste. Miso is a Japanese seasoning made of fermented soybean. This paste gives a salty, tangy and savoury taste to the soup. The miso soup generally has tofu, mushrooms, potatoes, shrimp and more vegetables.











5. Tempura







Tempura is a style of preparation that we all have heard of, haven't we? Prawn tempura is one of the most popular types of tempura, but essentially any meat or vegetable can be prepared as tempura. This crispy snack is often served with a dipping sauce.











Try out these Japanese recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!