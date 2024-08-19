Coffee enthusiasts cannot spend a day without the aroma and flavour of their favourite beverage. Coffee can be enjoyed hot or cold, with or without milk and can be brewed in various ways. One type of coffee can taste extremely different from another type of coffee. So, every coffee lover enjoys this beverage in their own particular style. Well, our Bollywood celebrities too are big fans of coffee, often posting about it on their social media handles or talking about coffee in their interviews. Read on to find celebrity-favourite types of interesting coffee.

Here Are 5 Celebrity-Favourite Coffee Orders:

1. Rakulpreet Singh - Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof coffee or ghee coffee, involves stirring in or blending a little ghee into black coffee. Actor Rakulpreet Singh has often talked about her habit of drinking ghee coffee in the morning. The actor started drinking this coffee for its health benefits. In a video posted by her on Instagram, she explains that having healthy fats first thing in the morning helps in stabilising insulin levels which reduces your sugar cravings during the day.

2. Shahid Kapoor - Gourmet Coffee

Shahid Kapoor is a die-hard coffee lover. Shahid's Instagram is flooded with coffee content - from funny reels showing his love for coffee to morning selfies with a cup of cappuccino. As per reports, Shahid is a big fan of gourmet coffees and does not mind splurging on expensive and rich coffees from around the world during his travels. Gourmet coffee is premium coffee with distinct flavours, made with high-quality beans.

3. Mrunal Thakur - Iced Americano

Mrunal Thakur is another huge coffee fan in Bollywood. The actress enjoys hot coffee in the morning and Iced Americano in the evening. Previously, in an Instagram video, she said "I love coffee and only coffee" and added that she "can't live without iced Americano." Iced Americano is a chilled coffee drink made by pouring espresso over ice or iced water.

4. Sonam Kapoor - Chocolate Collagen Coffee

Sonam Kapoor begins her morning at 6 am with fresh lemon water, followed by a special collagen coffee with oat milk. She also likes adding a little chocolate to her coffee. Collagen is a protein that can be added to foods and beverages, such as coffee. Many people consume collagen with age to improve their skin and bone health.

5. Shah Rukh Khan - Delhi-Style Cold Coffee

SRK loves his daily cup of coffee and has always liked it more than tea. Previously, in an interview, he shared that his mother used to make a flask full of coffee for his study sessions during the night. He added that during his days in Delhi, he enjoyed drinking cold coffee from Depaul's in Connaught Place. It's a milky iced coffee with a good amount of sugar and a nice kick of the coffee flavour.

Which of these celebrity-favourite coffees do you like the most? Share with us in the comments section.