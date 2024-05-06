Sidharth Malhotra is undoubtedly a food enthusiast. Whether he's preparing meals for his wife, Kiara Advani, displaying his film-themed birthday cake, or extending foodie birthday wishes to his co-stars, he delights in sharing his culinary escapades with his social media followers. Recently, he shared a new image on his Instagram Stories, offering everyone a peek into his "morning routine." And what does this routine entail? Well, it includes enjoying a spoonful of ghee along with a cup of coffee. In the snapshot, we catch a glimpse of Sidharth's hand holding a spoonful of ghee beside a cup bearing his initials, filled with coffee. Take a look:

If you are also a ghee lover, below are some recipes you must not miss:

1. Mushroom Ghee Roast

This dish combines the earthy flavours of mushrooms with the rich, aromatic taste of ghee, creating a mouthwatering vegetarian delight. The ghee adds a buttery texture and enhances the spices. Click here for the recipe.

2. Ghee Rice

Aromatic and fluffy, ghee rice is a staple in many Indian households. The use of ghee elevates the rice, giving it a luxurious and buttery taste that pairs perfectly with a variety of curries and gravies. Recipe here.

3. Achaari Murgh with Desi Ghee Khichdi

Achaari Murgh, also known as pickled chicken, is cooked in a blend of aromatic spices and served with desi ghee-infused khichdi. The ghee in the khichdi adds richness and complements the spiciness of the chicken. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Meen Curry with Ghee Bhaat

Meen curry, a traditional South Indian fish curry, becomes even more delightful when served with ghee-infused bhaat (rice). The ghee enhances the fish's flavours and adds a silky richness to the rice. Detailed recipe here.

5. Mangalore Chicken Ghee Roast

This Mangalorean specialty features chicken roasted to perfection in ghee and aromatic spices. The ghee lends a golden hue and a buttery taste to the dish, making it a favourite among those who love spicy flavours. Follow the recipe here.