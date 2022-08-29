One of the most significant festivals of Hindus, Ganesh Chaturthi also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. Every year, this sacred festival is celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha (bright half of the lunar month). This year, it begins on 31st August 2022. Devotees around the world are doing preparations in full swing and can't wait to celebrate this festival with much fervour. Like all other festival in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is also about sweet indulgence. It is said that modaks were one of the favourite sweets of the Lord Ganesha. So, here we bring you an easy-peasy yet very delicious recipe for making coconut modak.





As the name suggests, this modak recipe is made with coconut (of course), sugar, ghee and quite a few very easily available ingredients in the kitchen pantry. The best part about this modak recipe is it gets ready in just 10 minutes. Wondering how? Read the recipe below.

Coconut Modak Recipe: How To Make Coconut Modak

Heat desi ghee in a non-stick pan, add 2 cups of desiccated coconut. If you are grating the coconut at home, make sure it is finely grated.

Roast the coconut on medium flame for about 5-6 minutes. Once done, add condensed milk. You can also prepare it at home, click here. However, store bought condensed milk saves time.





Mix the condensed milk properly with desiccated coconut. Add 3/4 cup milk and mix well. Keep stirring until well combined.





Take a small portion of the mixture, add in the modak mold, and press the mold properly. Repeat the same with remaining mixture.





Your modaks are ready! Try it out and let us know how it turned out! For more modak recipes, click here.





Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, everyone!



