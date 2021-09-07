Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and it is the time to indulge in some festive fervour with your loved ones. It is quite a significant festival widely celebrated in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka and Rajasthan every year. People celebrate it over a span of 10 days, starting from September 10 this year. People across the country are gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesh at home, offer puja and celebrate the occasion with good food. Festivals are incomplete without some amazing lip-smacking delicacies and Ganesh Chaturthi is not an exception. So, we have curated a list of lunch recipes you can prepare this Ganesh Chaturthi.





Here Are 7 Recipes To Make On Ganesh Chaturthi

If you want to make a quick meal that is special and delicious at the same time, Gatte ki khichdi it is. It is hassle-free and should not take much time. You just need to add the right balance of spices in cooked rice and thrown in some crunchy gatte with it. This will give your simple rice khichdi a makeover.

This could be your best choice if you want to prepare something loaded with nutrients. The flavour of spinach coupled with spices and rice will tantalise your taste buds. It is a good combination of proteins and carbohydrates.

Sometimes, all you want is a wholesome meal to satiate your festive cravings. You may have heard about kachori but this time there is a twist. You can replace maida with atta and make it healthier and enjoy it guilt-free. Fill the kachoris with potatoes and enjoy the meal.

It is not necessary for your meal to be heavy for it to be festive. For a simple varan bhaat, all you need is toor daal tempered with curry leaves along with steamed rice.





This is a Maharashtrian style dal made out of yellow gram dal. It packs a little sourness and some yummy flavours. Simple and delicious, it is perfect for lunch on a special day.

Chole bhature is a universal favourite and there is no denying this. It is a popular north Indian dish, prepared on special occasions and we would urge you to make it this Ganesh Chaturthi.

It is a simple kadi that is cooked using Singhade ka ata. It tastes yummy and can also be consumed if you are fasting provided you use sendha namak while cooking.

Which dish will you be trying out from this list? Tell us before you rush off to prepare it.