Cheesy, crispy, flavourful and a recipe that has a separate fanbase of its own, I am talking about none other than garlic bread! While there are countless recipes online for making garlic bread from scratch, we've got an easy way to enjoy its gooey goodness with minimal effort. Got some leftover roti from last night? You're in luck! This quick recipe is perfect for your kids' tiffin box or when you're craving something savoury and crispy. Curious how to make garlic bread from leftover roti? Keep reading for an easy, delicious guide.





Can You Prevent Leftover Roti Garlic Bread from Becoming Soggy?

Absolutely! Just follow these simple tips to keep your garlic bread crispy. Start by preparing fresh garlic butter-using room temperature ingredients helps prevent the roti from soaking up moisture and getting soggy. If you're making the garlic bread ahead of time, quickly toast or grill it before serving to crisp up the exterior and remove any excess moisture.

Can You Make Leftover Roti Garlic Bread Ahead of Time and Freeze It?

Yes! You can prep this recipe in advance and enjoy it later. Let the garlic bread cool completely after baking. Then wrap each piece individually in plastic wrap or aluminum foil to avoid freezer burn. Place the wrapped pieces in a freezer-safe bag and store. When you're ready to eat, preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius, unwrap the garlic bread, place it on a baking sheet, and bake for 10-12 minutes until it's heated through and crispy!

How to Make Leftover Roti Garlic Bread | Leftover Garlic Bread Recipe

Making garlic bread from leftover roti is super simple. This recipe comes from digital creator Harshita Dwivedi (harshita_tasty_treats) on Instagram. To start, finely chop capsicum. In a bowl, mix half a cup of boiled sweet corn, chopped capsicum, small cheese cubes, oregano, and chilli flakes. Set aside. In another bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of softened butter with finely chopped garlic and coriander leaves. Spread the garlic butter generously over one side of the leftover roti. Fold the roti in half and add the veggie mixture to one side, then fold it over to seal in the filling. Spread more garlic butter on the outside and sprinkle with extra chilli flakes. Heat a pan on medium flame, add a bit more butter, and cook the roti garlic bread until both sides are golden brown. And there you have it!

Watch the full recipe video for garlic bread here:

Give this tasty leftover roti garlic bread recipe a try this weekend and savour the cheesy goodness with minimal fuss!