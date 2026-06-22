Eggplant, or baingan, is one of the most versatile vegetables in Indian kitchens. When cooked on a tawa with fragrant garlic and everyday spices, it turns into a delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roti, paratha, or dal-rice. Garlic Tawa Fry Baingan stands out for its smoky flavour, lightly crisp edges, and rich taste, all without using complicated ingredients. It's ideal for days when you want something quick yet satisfying. The combination of soft baingan and golden, aromatic garlic creates a comforting dish that can easily become a family favourite. Whether it's a simple lunch or a wholesome dinner, this preparation adds both variety and depth to your meal.





Also Read: How To Inspect Brinjal Before Making Baingan Bharta

Why This Dish Works So Well

Pairs easily with a wide range of Indian meals.

Offers a great mix of crispy edges and a soft interior.

Uses simple pantry ingredients, making it perfect for busy days.

Garlic adds a bold flavour without overpowering the dish.

Light yet satisfying and works with both roti and rice.

How To Make Garlic Tawa Fry Baingan At Home

Ingredients

2 medium baingan (eggplants), sliced into rounds





8-10 garlic cloves, finely chopped





2 tablespoons oil





1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder





1 teaspoon red chilli powder





1 teaspoon coriander powder





Salt to taste





1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds





Fresh coriander leaves for garnish





A squeeze of lemon juice (optional)





Method





Wash and slice the baingan into medium-thick rounds. Sprinkle a little salt and set aside for 10 minutes.





Heat oil on a tawa and add cumin seeds. Once they crackle, add the chopped garlic and sauté until lightly golden and fragrant.





Add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and a pinch of salt. Stir quickly so the spices do not burn.





Place the baingan slices in a single layer on the tawa. Cook on medium heat until golden brown on one side, then flip.





Cook until the slices are soft inside and slightly crisp on the edges. Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice before serving.





Garlic Tawa Fry Baingan is a simple yet flavourful side dish that makes everyday meals more enjoyable. Its rich garlic aroma and perfectly cooked texture make it a comforting addition to any home-style spread.