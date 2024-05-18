The food and culinary scene in the National capital is always changing. Every day, we get introduced to a new kind of dish or maybe the same dish with a new twist, often by new restaurants. And eating out is something we all look forward to, right? Not only does it provide a sense of joy but also satisfies our inner foodie. If you are a hardcore food lover like us, then we are sure you are looking for new places to try. With so many choices, it could get tricky to land on one. But not anymore! We have combined a list of new restaurants sprouting up in Delhi-NCR that will surely take your taste buds on a roller coaster ride.





Here Are Some New Restaurants To Explore In Delhi-NCR In May-June 2024

1. Pizza Lab by Leo's@621

Take yourself on a culinary adventure like no other as India's first ever Pizza Lab by Leo's@621 is all set to offer an experience you do not want to miss. The restaurant invites you to indulge in the Pizza Lab Masterclass, where you will have the opportunity to make your own pizzas under the expert guidance of Executive Chef Amol Kumar. Don't miss the unique menu offered by the restaurant, with Roman-style pizza alla palla being their highlight.

Where: Anand Gram, Ghitorni, New Delhi

2. Marièta

Marièta invites you on a tasty trip around the world with a Latin-American twist and a bar full of agave drinks. Marièta offers plenty of room for guests with over 100 seats, both indoors and outdoors. Every aspect is designed to enchant customers with a mix of elegance and cosiness, creating a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere. The food brings together flavours from all over, and the drinks are made with tequila and mezcal, making Marièta stand out as a unique spot in the city. What's more, indulge in delicious food – from Spiced Mexican Doughnuts to Tuna and Truffle Uramaki – and indulge in the infectious energy of Latin America!

Where: Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

3. Bobachee





In a world where food tells stories and every moment celebrates diverse and delicious pre-partition cuisine, Bobachee stands out as a place where old flavours come alive again. Its carefully crafted menu and welcoming atmosphere come with a global touch dining experience. From soups like Roasted Red Pepper to flavourful dishes like Dum ka Keema, each dish has a pre-partition heritage with a contemporary twist. What's more, delight yourself with Oriental delights like Stir-Fried Broccoli, Bok Choy, Corn, and Oyster Mushrooms in Black Bean Sauce. The establishment continues to craft stories in every dish, inviting diners to partake in a celebration that transcends borders, cultures, and eras.

Where: D Block, D-14, South Extension II, Delhi