With temperatures showing no sign of reducing, many of us must be gulping down cooling drinks. From fruit juices and milkshakes to sherbets and mocktails, we are glad to have many beverage options. While we consume chaas or buttermilk all year round, its cooling properties make it perfect for summer. There are many certain ways of bringing variety to your chaas, like adding coriander, mint, ginger or other spices. Masala chaas is a popular choice across the country. But are you looking for something unique? Do you want to still enjoy chaas, only with a different flavour? Then you must try beetroot chaas. This spiced buttermilk is a delicious way to stay healthy and hydrated in the summer. And it is also very simple to make at home! Here are more reasons to try this drink:





Buttermilk is a popular drink in summer. Image Credit: iStock

Is Chaas Healthy? Benefits Of Beetroot Chaas (Buttermilk)

Buttermilk is loaded with nutrients that support different organs and functions of your body. The regular version itself is one of the healthiest homemade drinks you can opt for. The beetroot version takes the chaas to the next level not only in terms of flavour but also benefits.

Chaas is said to have probiotic properties. It eases digestion, prevents acidity and improved overall gut health.

Chaas can boost metabolism and keep you satiated for longer. This makes it an ideal addition to your weight-loss diet.

Buttermilk's calcium content makes it great for your bones and teeth.

Beetroot is low in calories and rich in antioxidants. It promotes heart health and can lower blood pressure.

Beetroot is also loaded with fibre, folate, vitamin C and minerals such as iron, potassium and manganese.

The spices added to this chaas also enhance its immunity-boosting, detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties.

Now that you know just how good this drink is for you, here's how you can prepare it yourself:



How To Make Beetroot Chaas At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Spiced Beetroot Buttermilk



Cook the beetroot in water until softened in a pressure cooker or saucepan. Set aside to cool. Make a puree by blending the boiled beetroot with mint, chillies and ginger. Make regular buttermilk by churning/ blending curds, water, salt and spices. Strain the puree and add it to the chaas. Mix all the ingredients well by churning or whisking continuously. Prepare a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves (kadi patta) in hot oil. Pour this over the chaas and mix. This drink is best enjoyed chilled. Garnish the buttermilk with a pinch of jeera (cumin) powder and mint leaves.







Click here for the exact ingredient quantities and full recipe for Beetroot Chaas.







The lovely pink colour of this chaas reminds us of sol kadhi and other kokum drinks. These are also great choices for summer; find the recipes here. Are you looking for other chaas flavours? Then check out this list. With so many yummy and natural options to beat the heat, who needs fizzy drinks?







