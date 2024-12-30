Are you planning a New Year's Eve bash? If yes, you need to have some great cocktails on your menu. A good mix of classics and signatures is always recommended - to ensure there would be something for everyone. Whether you're a gin enthusiast or simply someone who enjoys timeless cocktails, having gin-based options on your party menu is a must. To get you started, we have curated a list of 10 gin cocktails you can make at home. It includes 5 classics and 5 experimental choices. We have tried to include various flavours, from simple and understated to unusual and innovative.

New Year's Eve: Here Are 10 Gin-Based Cocktail Recipes For Your Party

1. Gin and Tonic

Gin and Tonic (G&T) is a classic for a good reason. Apart from drinking it neat, a good way to show off a high-quality gin is to make a simple G&T with it. All you have to do is fill a highball glass with ice, pour in the gin and tonic water and stir. You can also experiment and add several layers of flavour to a basic G&T to make more exciting cocktails. Click here to explore different G&T recipes.

2. Dry Gin Martini

If you want something easy yet sophisticated, go for a classic gin martini. This cocktail needs only two key ingredients: gin and vermouth. The drier a martini is, the lesser the amount of vermouth added. To prepare this cocktail, chill your glass as well as the ingredients beforehand. Fill a shaker halfway with ice, pour 50 ml of dry gin and 5 ml of dry vermouth. Shake for around 10-12 seconds or stir for 30 seconds. Taste to adjust the level of dilution if needed. Strain into a chilled martini glass and finish with a lemon peel or speared olives.





3. Vesper

Also known as Vesper Martini, this cocktail is made using gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc or vermouth. It's typically slightly sweeter and more potent than a regular martini. The vesper was famously invented by author Ian Fleming as the signature choice of drink for his character James Bond. Find a basic recipe here.





4. Gimlet

There are some fascinating theories regarding the invention of this classic gin cocktail. But even if you're not interested in its history, its taste is sure to win you over. A gimlet cocktail is made using only three ingredients: gin, lime juice and sugar. The latter two are sometimes pre-combined in the form of a lime cordial. Read one recipe here.





5. French 75

Want to enjoy the bubbly goodness of champagne differently? The French 75 beautifully merges it with gin to give you a classic cocktail perfect for celebrations. To make this drink, add 30 ml gin, 15 ml fresh lemon juice, and 15 ml simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill it with ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Strain the drink into a Champagne flute. Top with 60 ml Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.





6. Japanese Berry Cocktail

Want a fruity cocktail option on your drinks menu? This recipe combines gin with berry puree and pineapple juice. Light and refreshing, it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Find out how to make it here.





7. Orange And Pepper Twist

Want to give your cocktail a unique kick? This drink uses black pepper in a seemingly simple way, but the result is quite impressive. The tanginess of the orange and the spice of the pepper make it memorable. Read the full recipe here.





8. Indie Cocktail

This gin cocktail has flavours derived from pineapple juice, orange bitters and apricot jam. Sounds innovative doesn't it? If you're in the mood for something experimental, this is sure to do the trick. Click here for the recipe.





9. Jal Jeera G&T

Bored of the same old versions of a G&T? Why not opt for a desi twist? This gin cocktail is a boozy jal jeera that is sure to make your menu stand out. Here's the step-by-step recipe.





10. Spiced Mule







A gin-based take on the classic Moscow Mule, this cocktail contains ginger beer and bitters that give it a fantastic taste. It is served in a mule mug with lots of ice. Read the complete recipe here.











Sip your way to a happy New Year 2025!