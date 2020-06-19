Give Your Morning Toast A Meaty Spin With This Masala Chicken Toast

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: June 19, 2020 12:35 IST
It is fairly easy to please most chicken lovers. You sneak in tiny chunks of chicken just about anywhere, and they are most likely to approve of the dish. Yes, it is that simple! Indian cuisine is packed with robust and decadent chicken delicacies like butter chicken, kadhai chicken et al. But you would be pleasantly surprised to know that chicken is super versatile, and one of the easiest meats to work with. If you are new to cooking and absolutely love chicken — you can try your hands on something simple. You can also start cooking in small amounts, just to be on the safer side. For these newbies, this masala chicken on toast is an ideal recipe.
A simple butter toast has been our breakfast staple since time immemorial, but on days, especially weekends where you have some luxury of time, you can try giving your morning toast an indulgent twist with this recipe. It is quite easy to put together and is a rage among both kids and adults, alike.
Juicy and delicious, this masala chicken can be had as it is, or you can pair it with roti or naan. But in this scrumptious recipe, we will be spreading the boneless chicken masala on top of a buttered toast! Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Buttered toast adds an extra zing to the recipe — if you want you can use regular toast as well.
You can garnish it with coriander, thyme or parsley or throw in some shredded cheese — it is your call!
Not just brunch, you can have this as an evening snack a well. Do try it at home and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.