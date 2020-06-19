Give Your Morning Toast A Meaty Spin With This Masala Chicken Toast

A simple butter toast has been our breakfast staple since time immemorial

It is fairly easy to please most chicken lovers. You sneak in tiny chunks of chicken just about anywhere, and they are most likely to approve of the dish. Yes, it is that simple! Indian cuisine is packed with robust and decadent chicken delicacies like butter chicken, kadhai chicken et al. But you would be pleasantly surprised to know that chicken is super versatile, and one of the easiest meats to work with. If you are new to cooking and absolutely love chicken — you can try your hands on something simple. You can also start cooking in small amounts, just to be on the safer side. For these newbies, this masala chicken on toast is an ideal recipe.





(Also Read:Chef Special Chicken Recipe: How To Make Authentic Tandoori Chicken From Amritsar (Recipe Video)





A simple butter toast has been our breakfast staple since time immemorial, but on days, especially weekends where you have some luxury of time, you can try giving your morning toast an indulgent twist with this recipe. It is quite easy to put together and is a rage among both kids and adults, alike.





(Also Read: 13 Best Chicken Dinner Recipes | 13 Best Chicken Recipes)

Masala Chicken Toast Recipe:

All you need to do is marinate the chicken with yogurt, chilly powder, garam masala, garlic and ginger. You can use ginger-garlic paste as well.

Try to marinate the chicken for at least half and hour or an hour.

Next, take the pan, heat some oil, until it starts splattering. Sautee onions with spices with some ginger and garlic, and add the marinated chicken. Stir well and add some tomatoes; cover the lid and let it cook!

Your masala chicken is ready!

Juicy and delicious, this masala chicken can be had as it is, or you can pair it with roti or naan. But in this scrumptious recipe, we will be spreading the boneless chicken masala on top of a buttered toast! Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Buttered toast adds an extra zing to the recipe — if you want you can use regular toast as well.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of masala chicken on toast, with ingredients.

You can garnish it with coriander, thyme or parsley or throw in some shredded cheese — it is your call!





Not just brunch, you can have this as an evening snack a well. Do try it at home and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!







